Supply Chain Stock Variety Innovation: 2022 Forecast





Founder and CEO of Data Gumbo, a smart contract company trusted by global industrial companies.

Getty

Following such a significant year ago, 2021 created a global situation that was enthusiastic. The list continues with Covid-19, Climate Change Crisis, Remote Work, TikTok Algorithms, ESG (Environment, Society, Governance), Supply Chain Confusion, Microchip Lack, NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens).

What the events have in common is not the TikTok algorithm, but an imminent call for greater confusion. The way things have always been done is no longer sufficient. As we move into the next calendar year with the recovery of the global economy in mind, let’s look at the predictions of how technology will make certain changes to the status quo.

Supply chain innovation is backed by government

International trade recovered faster than the supply chain could handle. Countries have already tested the use of technologies such as blockchain to provide the excess time and resources needed to maintain an accurate and secure history paper trail (who has what, when and where). It’s starting to reduce. As governments around the world face a long road to economic recovery, many of the bureaucratic formalisms previously involved in public sector technology adoption will be removed with the prospect of boosting gross domestic product (GDP). Will be.

Blockchain emerges from Cryptos Shadow

The first thing people think of when listening to blockchain is cryptography. At its core, blockchain is nothing more than a digital ledger that provides an electronic paper trail of all network-related transactions and auditable data. These transactions do not have to be transactions in tokenized currencies. The benefits of blockchain to break out of crypto / token / mining hype provide a constant record of events and services that are increasingly realized in use cases such as secure medical data sharing, personal and corporate identity security, and smart contracts. You can do it. Beyond the supply chain and logistics, to other industrial sectors.

Emission tracking will be digitized

Within the next 12 months, the cost of accurate reporting will emerge as the biggest obstacle to achieving the Carbon Net Zero goal. An important step towards the future of Carbon Net Zero is the establishment of a new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) to develop a comprehensive global baseline for sustainability disclosure standards. Despite the trillions promised at COP26, government and private sector organizations will find that the cost of accurate reporting is the biggest barrier to achieving the goals of the Glasgow Climate Agreement. .. Current manual practices for tracking Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions cannot be extended to meet the levels required for accurate reporting, and are often and much higher than once a year. Must be done with precision. This is a very time consuming and resource consuming process.

B2B contract reviewed

In 2021, soaring delays in raw materials, bulk commodities, transportation, and lasting supply chains fuel regular controversies between B2B counterparties on how to explain cost inflation and delivery shortfalls. Was done. Buyers have long been given the luxury of entering an invoice consumption model in their B2C contracts, as opposed to invoice entry and delivery, which significantly reduces the risk of supply chain uncertainty. This ongoing uncertainty entering the New Year facilitates the adoption of bulk goods billing agreements between B2B counterparties. Simply put, B2B contracts use Bill-on-Fill and use the traditional B2C model of Bill-on-Consumation.

Smart contract networks will be mainstream

A smart contract is simply a digital representation of the terms and conditions of a legal contract. As with legal contracts, having a smart contract without attending counterparties is a lot of fun. Assuming counterparties use a consistent smart contract infrastructure, you can evolve your interconnected enterprise network. The natural consequence of this is that the network provides more functionality, while at the same time attracting more participants and providing more value through the network. 2022 will be the year when these smart contract networks will begin to spread in earnest.

Private sector information sharing networks are critical to the recovery of the US supply chain

In the United States, merchandise movement chains are primarily privately owned and operated. The White House has recently recognized in its action plan that transportation lines, railroads, truck drivers, warehousing, and profitable freight owners have made great strides in digitizing their internal operations, but always with each other. Not exchanging data, but recognizing this lack of data exchange, causing delays and inefficiencies as cargo moves from one part of the supply chain to another, pushing up costs and increasing vulnerabilities. .. Next year, the public sector will encourage the formation of private-sector networks and digital systems, enabling secure and open data sharing among various stakeholders, providing transparency in the timeline for product storage, and operations. Is increasingly seen to streamline.

No hold prohibition

Prediction can be an interesting adventure as it forces you to marry what’s happening now and what you don’t know. The only certainty is that the changes are on the card. As a result of the last 24 months, international business protocols and supply chain operations continue to be restructured, so the rigor and speed of technology and its adoption will forever depend on the demand to solve current problems. Will be. Like the Whac-A-Mole game, today’s complex environment creates new and innovative solutions that reveal new problems … and we’re in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2022/01/13/supply-chain-strain-breeds-innovation-2022-predictions/

