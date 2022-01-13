Google Pixel Fold may be similar to Oppo Find N





(Pocket-lint)-Google’s Potential Pixel Fold is one of the most rumored smartphones at the moment, with almost constant speculation about when and how Google will enter the foldable market. Flying around.

Now, a little snooping from the 9to5Google team may be the latest beta version of Android, with a design and screen shape reminiscent of the recently released excellent (albeit a little rare) Oppo Find N. I found the evidence.

The phone has a more crouched shape than the other major foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is significantly slimmer and taller when closed. Many say that Oppo’s small, short design makes a single screen a little more traditionally convenient.

Now 9to5Google has discovered some new animations on Android about inserting a SIM card into a foldable phone. This can be either a general placeholder or Google’s next big phone, depending on your attitude.

The animation clearly shows the phone closer to the Oppo version of the foldable design than Samsung’s. There’s not much to go beyond these, except that the phone looks like it has a volume button and a SIM card tray, but if that screen ratio isn’t a coincidence, it could be important to people’s expectations for the phone’s design. There is sex.

Written by Max Freeman-Mills.

