Google Docs and Breathing: View Eric Adams’ Management System





Expert etiquette and tradition require NYPD officers stationed within the City Hall to stop what they are doing and stand when the mayor enters the room.

However, former New York Police Department mayor Eric Adams has recently put an end to that practice.

Adams told Gothamist / WNYC in a telephone interview on Tuesday. You don’t support me I represent you.

He added later: If they consider me this sacred person, I’m not going to make the most of them. But if they see me as another person trying to make our city better in the building, they will feel comfortable. And comfort brings confidence.

The new mayor used anecdotes to explain his management approach. It is based on his campaign image as a human being, emphasizing emotional intelligence and empowering top advisors to make decisions.

The first day of Adams’ inauguration was faced with a high-profile look and complex crisis, including managing the response to the Omicron surge, reopening a city school, and the city’s worst fire in decades.

But just two weeks later, the new mayor is still steering a vast bureaucracy. As Brooklyn Borough President, Adams oversaw about 60 staff. As the mayor, he is the chief executive in charge of about 400,000 city officials. And while many of his administration’s choices have been welcomed by political observers, some have fallen into a cloud of controversy.

Adams says he is not deterred.

He read about different types of leaders, from politics to military to professional sports coaches, and said he spent almost a year before becoming the second black mayor of the city. If you compare his role to a pilot who monitors the dashboard, he suggested taking a more pragmatic approach to managing senior staff.

If I recruited someone who had a high emotional intelligence, was healthy, and knew how to deal with the conflict, I could give them a mission and they were doing it, he said.

Still, the work has plagued many of his predecessors. Adams enters it in the unprecedented crisis of a pandemic. There is a need to quickly and effectively deploy testing and vaccination policies to nearly 9 million New Yorkers.

He also faces ethical concerns. His decision to hire his younger brother Bernard Adams as deputy mayor and appoint Philip Banks III as deputy mayor in his first week reportedly accused nepotism and favoritism. I pulled it out. Adams’ longtime friend Banks is a former police chief nominated as a conspirator who has not been charged with a federal corruption investigation.

The controversy urged the mayor to withdraw at least one decision. On Wednesday, city officials confirmed that Bernard Adams would be appointed Executive Director of Security for the Mayor. He manages about 40 people. The downgrade was first reported by the New York Times.

CUNY political scientist John Morenkov said he really needed a management system, but added that regardless of the model, the mayor needs to focus on fostering good dynamics among ministers. .. perspective.

The team must be cohesive, Morenkov said. It must be able to make a decision.

Eric Adams System

Not all New Yorkers agreed with his policy, but Michael Bloomberg, who served from 2002 to 2013, is often called as the mayor who has shown that the city hall can manage it. The founder of financial information company Billionaire introduced an unprecedented style of governance reminiscent of Wall Street’s trading floor, placing him in the center of an open maze of about 50 cubic meters.

People who worked for him say the decision to sit in the bullpen made him more visible and accessible. Not only was he himself holding a meeting in the bullpen, but his deputy mayor was expected to do the same. This arrangement was also acknowledged by imposing a high level of accountability.

Stu Laser, a spokesman for Bloomberg, remembers the latest tally of affordable housing units built or preserved by the city by Sean Donovan, then city housing commissioner under Bloomberg. I remembered that I never entered the city hall without promising.

He said he knew he was likely to come across Mike. And Mike is going to say, what’s the number? How are we doing? Are we doing fast? Are you late? What are the complications?

Bloomberg, a notorious hard worker, was usually in the city hall by 7:15 am. There was a permanent staff meeting at 9am at either the Gracie Mansion or the City Hall.

A city hall spokesman said the time Adams reported to the office depends on whether he is planning a morning event. He says the mayor usually goes to bed by 1 am and gets up by 5 or 6 am.

Adams believes in accessibility, but says he doesn’t frequently ask staff for one-on-one updates.

He said I’m a Google Docs tycoon.

As Mayor, he added that he used Google Docs to track data such as meetings, staff changes, and budgets.

He said he knows where we need to interfere because we’re not heading in the right direction or something hasn’t happened. So I don’t have to face each other physically as those documents will tell me when I need to call someone.

In contrast, his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, was known for his fine control and preference for late-night meetings and telephone calls. He often carried a ring binder to his press conference with a series of index cards.

Adams, who said he meditates every morning, is also very interested in mindfulness. He recently said that everyone started a zoom conference that included stressful situations by practicing breathing exercises.

At the city hall, Adams said that everyone is learning the Eric Adams system.

Slow booking process

But the job of the Mayor of New York is Zen antithesis, the constant termination of the crisis. And, by most estimates, Adams is late to fill out his administration. Almost two weeks after taking office, he has appointed over 20 key roles as advisors, agents and committee members. He has not yet announced the election of more than 80 positions, including the important role of hygiene and firefighters currently occupied by the takeover from the previous administration.

The pace is similar to De Blasio, who was often criticized for his slow and deliberate decision-making. According to The New York Times, Bloomberg, along with Mayor Rudy Giuliani, took the quickest approach to employment and appointed about 30 members of the administration at the first inauguration.

Adams’ choice for top members of his cabinet has received both praise and scrutiny. Key Chant Seawell, New York City’s first female police officer, Louis Molina, the city’s first Latin orthodontic officer, and five female deputy mayors. Many of his top advisors are considered experienced and stable hands, such as First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo, who played a prominent role under the Blasio and Bloomberg administrations.

