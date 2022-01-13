Google Maps hack for your next trip





Most people use Google Maps as their primary feature. It is to calculate the fastest route from point A to point B. But this is just part of what you can do with the popular map app. From finding your favorite restaurant to finding a parked car, these are Google Maps hacks you should use to optimize your next travel experience.

1. Set meal preferences in restaurant results

If you want to check out all the new restaurants you visit to see if their menu suits your dining needs, Google Maps can save you a step.[設定],[飲食の設定]Move in the order of[食事]Tap. From there, you can choose from a variety of options, including vegan, vegetarian, kosher, and gluten-free. The next time you use the app to search for a restaurant, Google Maps will show you the business that suits your taste.

2. Measure the straight line distance

Google Maps automatically shows how many miles a route will take by car, walk, or public transport, but you may want to measure the distance a crow flies. The app also has tools for that.On the desktop site, in the lower left corner[衛星]Press the option.Once you have found the area of ​​land you want to measure, right-click on the starting point and from the drop-down menu[距離の測定]Choose. Click the endpoint to calculate the length of the straight line. To measure the perimeter, select a new point on the line and drag it to the desired location.

3. Find a parked car

If you can’t find your car in a crowded parking lot, Google Maps can guide you anywhere. To take advantage of this feature, ask the app to save the parking lot. To do this, tap the blue pin that represents your current location and[駐車場所として保存]Choose. When you’re ready to return to your car, you can open the app to get directions to the PINs stored on the map.

4. Share your trip with your friends

Instead of sending a text message to your friends every few minutes to update them with ETA, show them where you are in real time. When arriving at your destination using Google Maps directions, tap the bar at the bottom of the screen to[旅行の進行状況を共有]Click. Google allows you to send your location data to specific people in your contacts. Anyone you share your trip with can only see where you are as long as the trip is in progress.

5. Download the map and take directions offline

Some Google Maps users have a paper map in their car in case they drive in an unserviced area. Once you start using the features of this app, you can permanently discontinue those maps. Before your next trip, show where you’re traveling on Google Maps.Tap the name at the bottom of the page from the pop-up window[ダウンロード]Select an option. Now you can access step-by-step directions and business information in this area even if your phone is offline.

6. Send the route from your desktop to your mobile device

Some people like to plan routes on the Google Maps desktop site, but keeping a laptop open on the car dashboard is not convenient. If you want to see the direction you mapped to your mobile phone’s computer, look for the icon at the top of the route that points to your smartphone. Click on it to see options for sending it to your phone. Make sure you are logged in to the account you use for the desktop mobile app.

7. Zoom in with one finger

When reading directions on the go, things as easy as pinching and zooming can be a hassle. The ability to tap and zoom in Google Maps further simplifies things. Tap the map twice with one finger and hold it over the glass. You can now drag your finger up or down the screen to zoom in and out. If you have only one hand free, this hack works with the thumb of the hand holding the smartphone.

8. Check the altitude of the route

You can add various overlays by clicking the square stack-like icon in the upper right corner of the app. One of them reveals the elevation contours of the area you are looking at. By converting Google’s standard map to a topographic map, you can incorporate steep slopes into your journey. This is especially useful on a bicycle or on foot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/653616/google-maps-hacks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

