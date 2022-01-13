How to keep a Zoom meeting safe





In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, people who wanted to get together while staying safe from infection discovered that they could meet friends, family, and colleagues through video conferencing software. Perhaps many of them were already using Zoom for video conferencing, so the app quickly became the flavor of the day.

There were some issues along the way, probably because Zoom was primarily intended to be a business app. Initially, Zoom included several methods you could use to protect your meetings, but it could be difficult to find these features, especially if you haven’t used the app before. .. Meetings often began to be interrupted in a very nasty way by unwanted intruders who deliberately caused confusion (a problem soon named Zoombombing).

Not surprisingly, this led to considerable backlash, much of it related to the lack of security of the user. In response, the company has taken additional safety measures. For example, we automatically enabled virtual waiting rooms and passwords for free and lowest-priced tier accounts, prompting us to use a unique meeting ID instead of a permanently assigned personal ID.

Having to deal with passwords and virtual waiting rooms can make the interface a bit confusing, but it also means that strangers are less likely to attend family gatherings.

Although there are many alternative video conferencing services available, Zoom remains a popular choice. Therefore, if you are using the free version of Zoom, there are several ways to keep your meetings safe.

Use a unique meeting ID and password

Zoom can automatically add passwords to your account and embed those passwords in the meeting links. For example, if you schedule a meeting, you will see that the link contains the meeting ID and immediately after that the meeting password. Anyone who submits the link can access the meeting immediately without having to post a separate password. If you decide to publish the link, the security provided by the password will be revoked.

Therefore, everyone who uses Zoom has a personal meeting ID, but using that ID in every meeting means that more and more people know that ID and are welcome. There is a high possibility that people who are not willing in will invade.

For this reason, when scheduling a meeting, Zoom expects to use an automatically generated unique meeting ID instead of an individual meeting ID. In fact, even if you regularly schedule meetings with your friends, there is little reason to use that personal ID. For your safety, just send a new invitation (using a new meeting ID) for each meeting.

If you haven’t created a meeting yet, this is probably the process to follow.

If you are using the zoom app,[スケジュール]Click the button. If you are using a web interface, the top line[会議のスケジュール]Click. In either case[会議のスケジュール]A window will appear. You can enter a meeting topic and description as needed. Enter the date, time, and duration of the meeting. (If you are using a free plan and you are attending a meeting with more than one person, you will be limited to 40 minutes.) Find the meeting ID and look for it.[自動生成]Make sure that is selected. This will generate a unique ID for the conference instead of using the individual’s conference ID.[セキュリティ]A passcode is assigned under the heading. You can change it as needed. Under that, it is highly recommended to enable the waiting room so that you can approve anyone who wants to enter the meeting space. (I’ll explain in more detail later.) If you want to allow participants to join without using the waiting room (not recommended), if you want to mute the participants when you join, if you want to record the meeting automatically, or if you want to attend. If you want to approve or block participation from[詳細オプション]Click. A specific geographic area.[保存]Click. In most cases, you will see a page with all the options for that meeting. In the middle,[招待状をコピー]You can easily save the information and send it to the participants by clicking. that’s all.When you’re ready, blue[この会議を開始]You can click the button or use the generated meeting link.Use a virtual waiting room

As mentioned earlier, you can use the virtual waiting room to approve people who want to join the meeting and choose whether or not to join from there.

When each participant clicks on the link, they will be prompted to wait. At the top of the screen, you’ll see a notification that someone has entered the waiting room. Approve immediately or[表示]Please click on the.

The sidebar shows everyone waiting to join the meeting. You can then approve them, remove them from the waiting room (and from the opportunity to attend the meeting), or send a message.

You can use the waiting room to identify participants.

Having to approve everyone who wants to attend can be a hassle to deal with, especially if you’re expecting a lot of people, but anyone who attends the meeting actually belongs to it. can.

Lockdown, don’t share, kick out

There are other Zoom security features that you can use to protect yourself and other participants.

If you know exactly who is attending the meeting and everyone is there, it’s at the bottom of the screen[セキュリティ]Click the link[会議のロック]You can lock the meeting by selecting. If you do this, even people with a conference ID and password will not be able to join.

Especially if you are holding a meeting with a lot of people using the same menu[共有画面]It is also recommended to turn off the selection of. If you’re unlucky, it can be very offensive to other participants if someone is allowed to share your screen, which means interrupting the meeting. (At some point, participants can re-enable sharing at any time if they have a legitimate need to share the screen.)

If a participant has started cheating but doesn’t necessarily want to kick him out (or if he wants to discuss what to get on his birthday), he can return the participant to the waiting room. Click the participant icon at the bottom of the screen, find the participant’s name in the side panel that appears, hover over the name, and then[その他]>[待合室に置く]Click. Participants will not have access to the meeting. In effect, they will return to the waiting room until you decide to bring them back.

Security icons lead to several ways to handle problematic participants.

Of course, using the same dropdown menu[削除]You can kick someone out of the meeting altogether by clicking. By the way, if you need it, it’s a good idea to lock the meeting so you can’t go back to it.

If things really get out of hand, click on the security icon and[参加者のアクティビティの一時停止]Choose. According to Zoom, this will stop all video, audio, chat during the meeting, annotations, screen sharing, and recording during that time and ask if you want to report a particular user as a host. You can also provide details of the problem along with the screenshots. The person is removed from the meeting (and reported to the Zooms Trust and Safety team), after which the various features can be re-enabled to continue the meeting.

Update January 13, 2022, Eastern Standard Time 9:00 am: This article was originally published on April 17, 2020 and has been updated to reflect the zoom changes.

