HBO Max Reduces Subscription Price to Only $ 8 – Billboard

New Year, new streaming plan!

If you’ve been waiting to sign up for HBO Max, you’ll have the chance to join at a discounted price. On Wednesday (January 12th), Streaming Giant announced a new 20% off promotion that will significantly reduce the price of both monthly subscription plans.

For a limited time, new and expired customers can choose between ad-supported and ad-free tiers, starting at just $ 7.99 per month (typically $ 9.99) for the first year. Ad-free plans are discounted to $ 11.99 per month (usually $ 14.99) for the first 12 months. At either tier, users can stream large amounts of content and create up to five individual profiles, but with an ad-free plan, customers can download titles for offline viewing or specific movies in 4K UHD. Can be streamed.

The special promotion ends on January 25th and does not apply to existing customers. After the first year, the plan will be automatically renewed on a regular monthly basis.

From addictive TV shows to hit movies and cult classics, HBO Max covers everything. The platform is packed with thousands of hours of programming and parental controls, allowing parents to curate special content for younger viewers. Even more convenient, HBO Max content can be streamed from your TV, laptop, game console, smartphone, or tablet. This is best if you have multiple users under the same roof.

Some of the many titles on the platform include Euphoria (Season 2 premiered on January 9th), Harry Potter’s 20th Reunion Special: Return to Hogwarts, Sex and the City Follow-up Series, and so on. Includes Inheritance, Unsafe, Flight Attendant, White Lotus, Game of Thrones episodes and upcoming Spin-off House of Dragons.

Peacemaker, a spin-off series from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stomas, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iw, Steve Azy, and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) Debut on HBO Max on January 13th).

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the HBO Max series. He directed five episodes, with executives Peter Safran and Matt Miller, and co-executive producer Senna and the series.

