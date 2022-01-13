Google Pixel Fold is back — Android beta suggests foldable design





Thanks to the new animations discovered on Android 12L Beta 2, Google’s first collapsible has been reintegrated. This indicates that the long-awaited Pixel Fold may not be canceled in the end. In addition, it is expected to adopt a design similar to Oppo Find N.

In beta, the Google signature logo is in the center of the smartphone, with a clear animation showing how to insert the SIM card into the foldable device when opening and closing. This is similar to the animation you see when setting up other Pixel devices such as the recent Pixel 6.

As reported by 9to5google, the animation also refers to one of PixelFold’s codenames, “Pipit”. Previously, Google’s collapsible form was called a “passport”, but nowadays it’s known as Pipit, as shown in the leaked Geekbench list (via Notebookcheck). According to the list, the Pixel Fold has a Tensor chip and 12GB of RAM. This is the same as the Pixel 6 Pro.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

As shown in the animation, the Pixel Fold has a more boxy design like the recently released Oppo Find N, rather than the narrow structure of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. On the left side of the foldable is a notable hinge. With the bump on the right to indicate the volume button.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

In the second animation, there is a small gap in the center of the deployed device, showing where the Pixel Fold folds. As clearly shown, the SIM card tray is located at the bottom.

According to the report, this is a pre-release version of Android 12L, a new tablet and a collapsible optimized version of Android 12, so Google may change or remove these animations before the official release. .. In other words, take this with just a little salt. Speaking of releases, Pixel Fold may be available in April at the same time as the launch of Android 12L.

Rumors of the Pixel Fold are scattered, and there are reports that it was previously released in late 2021 and early 2022 and was completely canceled. The tipster Yogash Brar claimed that the Pixel Fold was delayed, suggesting a launch in early 2022. Now that these animations are revealed, Bra may have nailed her head. Learn more about the latest updates to Google Pixel Fold.

