Advice applies to everyone

When I was a kid, I remember hearing gown-ups say it wasn’t polite to discuss gender, politics, religion, and salaries in a polite company. Then, during the 20-year recruitment period, talking about rewards has always been a nasty dance.

How much income you have and what you want to receive in a job is one of the most important parts of your job hunting. People are kind and may be a good company, but if wages are substandard, it may not be worth the offer.

Previously, recruiters or HR professionals could directly ask or request how much money you were making, along with a salary history of the last three years or so. Offers are created around this data. This one-sided way of doing business puts job seekers at a disadvantage.

The person started working for her company 10 years ago and received a modest increase, with salaries significantly lower than those who change jobs every few years and increase by 10% to 20% on a single move. It may be. Unfortunately, she receives a lower salary offer because the numbers are primarily based on current compensation.

Many US states have recognized this as a problem and have enacted legislation prohibiting businesses from inquiring about a person’s income. Companies in states that do not have this law tend to follow it because the policy is more equitable for people.

With millions of positions available and a vibrant employment market characterized by the retirement of millions of workers each month, everyone attracted attention and invited politicians. The new law passed by the New York City Council will come into effect in April 2022 if not rejected by January 14, 2022. New York City employers must include the minimum and maximum starting salaries for “promotional work, promotion, or transfer opportunities.” .. ”

This is a complete game changer and will be a good precursor for both those looking for a new job and current employees. Part of the law pulls back the salary curtain. This is often seen by corporate executives as a dark and hidden secret.

As the employment market has become one of the main topics in conversation, it is becoming more common to discuss salaries, bonuses, stock options, and other forms of compensation. Sites such as Blind, an anonymous verified member posting career site for white-collar professionals, openly discuss total compensation, along with topics such as Amazon’s acceptance of offers with Apple and other career-related matters. increase.

Ask me anything, Google’s engineering director with 16 years of experience at Amazon, Apple and PayPal. In a session, he said he had earned a total of $ 1.5 million in compensation. Google employees shared how he was hired and provided direct career advice, including how to manage 150 engineers. Career guidance provided by software engineers also applies to people in other jobs and non-technical roles. Here are some highlights.

In a traditional interview, the candidate will tell you about yourself, but why would you want to work here? Then I asked the scary person, what are your strengths and weaknesses? For technicians, that’s not the case. Many tech companies ask engineers to complete one or more issues with a virtual or face-to-face whiteboard or takeaway assignment during an interview.

The goal is to evaluate candidates who understand the basic algorithms and data structures. However, at a higher level, the question begins to change as the director may not have to complete the coding task at Google. It’s about adding value by setting strategies and roadmaps.

Networking is one of the best ways to land new jobs and upgrade your position in-house. This applies to both technical and non-technical departments. The key is to develop a large self-help tribe that can provide hidden job referrals and leads, as well as insider information about the company’s upcoming internal opening. The engineer added whether your network would recommend you or a recruiter would come across your LinkedIn.

No matter how talented you are, and even if it’s a hot and tight employment market, the interview process is still slow and advanced. According to verified Google experts, it was pulled out by meeting multiple VPs and directors over the course of several months.

In addition to being good at your job, you need to play games and treat your colleagues, subordinates, and bosses with the same respect and etiquette. According to Google employees, good jerk is still jerk, regardless of skill set. As you grow within your organization, your personal, social, and communication skills become critical to the success and expansion of your corporate hierarchy.

Demonstrating value to teams, managers and companies by empathizing, communicating effectively and acting proactively is important for professional progress. A good engineer isn’t smart, but he advised Google leaders to cheer up the team, understand what the manager wants, be a good colleague, and be a collaborative report.

The counterintuitive advice provided was to try to make myself redundant. A total of $ 1 million in compensation engineers said leaders are responsible for the team, but the best leaders are good delegators and empowerers of people.

I used to be proud that my team wouldn’t work well without me, but later I realized it was the wrong approach and now I’m trying to make myself redundant by making the team self-reliant. .. directed by.

By empowering staff and providing rewarding work, they are more likely to stay motivated and stick to knowing that they are valued. With extra time, engineers can focus on coaching, creating repeatable processes and mechanisms, and identifying responsibilities. These processes scale the entire organization and are generally more valuable than tactical work.

You don’t have to leave it for a long time. Instead, you need to work smarter than work hard. Your productivity and output are more important than Facetime. Engineering and technical leadership does not always work the longest. Instead, it is more important to work the most influential and quality time, such as making important decisions.

Big money is inventory and options. Google’s engineer director, sometimes referred to as the L8 job-level principal engineer, can earn a base salary of $ 300,000 or more, while verified Google Professionals are split into a base salary of about $ 400,000, for a total of 1.5 million. I am reporting a dollar reward package. , And stock-based compensation. The annual cash bonus is 30% or $ 120,000. This means that the engineering director can receive about $ 1 million annually in a restricted stock unit.

For most people, the annual rewards are enormous. Within the tech sector, over $ 1 million seems to be fine and at the low end of FANG’s non-executive director, an acronym for major tech companies on Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google. The director said Amazon leaders tend to make less money than other top tech companies.

The point from this great advice is to find a fast-growing company that offers future growth. Salary is important, but total compensation is important. You want to receive stocks and options that can change your life. In addition to having the necessary experience, you need to have strong interpersonal, social and communication skills to advance your career. It is also mission-critical to build a mutually supportive network to continuously help find new opportunities.

