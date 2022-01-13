Grants aimed at strengthening university ag-tech training | Open





IRVINE Western Growers grants $ 750,000 from the California Department of Food and Agriculture 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (HR 133) on Tuesday to develop and implement a curriculum that provides best-in-class agricultural technology training to California college students. Announced that it was received. ..

In addition to the 2,750 students supported by the program, the grant will enable professional training of 330 next-generation Ag labor professors within four years of launch, the farm group said in a statement. rice field. Curriculum development will begin immediately and will be fully implemented by June 2025.

Western Growers is excited to work with CDFA and California’s two- and four-year universities to build a powerful interdisciplinary program to support the next generation of agricultural workers. This grant gives students the opportunity to create new programs across the state to develop the key skills students need to engage in ag-tech innovation, from engineering to agriculture, biology and computer science. increase. This collaboration between WG members, partners and California educators gives producers and agricultural technology companies access to the country’s most skilled graduates.

A preview of the Next Generation Ag Workers Curriculum will take place at three upcoming events that are part of the Western Growers AgTech XEd Initiative, a state-wide initiative developed in collaboration with CDFA Secretary Karen Ross.

The next event will take place on January 26th at Imperial Valley University, featuring a panel on industry issues and skill identification. Education and Labor Development Strategy; Roundtable with Agriculture CEO and Fireside Chat with Ross.

To register, go to https://pages.agtechxfs.com/imperialvalleycollege/

An additional AgTech XEd Summit in 2022 will be held at Hartnell College and Woodlands University. The next week’s Next Generation Ag Workers Summit is planned for the summer of 2022 at Santa Clara University. For more information, please visit AgtechWorkforce.com.

Funding for the development of the curriculum and scale strategy for next-generation Ag workers was made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Services through grant 21SCBPCA1110. Its content is the responsibility of the author and does not necessarily represent the official view of USDA.

