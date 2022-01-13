Datamaran Wins BIG Innovation Awards Technology Award in 2022





London, January 13, 2022 / PRNewswire / -Datamaran, a leading ESG technology company, today announced that it has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group. C-Suite executives use it to improve ESG importance, risk management, board monitoring, and reporting processes. It is the only automated solution available to enable data-driven business processes for critical risk identification and monitoring with real-time analysis of relevant regulatory, competitive, and reputational risks.

“Datamaran is trusted by C-Suite executives as a sort of” insurance policy “for ESG risk management, especially in the light of the turmoil caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marjella Lecourt, CEO of Datamaran. -Alma says. “This global awareness provides clients with specific strategic and operational efficiencies to address these key market issues in a difficult and rapidly evolving environment. We emphasize our commitment. “

Most recently, Datamaran launched Datamaran for Executives. It addresses three key needs of corporate leaders. To bridge the information gap between the board and the executive team. Make the materiality process a useful and strategic decision-making process. Actively engage in insights into new issues to promote sustainable development.

Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group, said: “We are excited to honor Datamaran because it is one of the organizations that leads this responsibility and supports the progress of humanity.”

Organizations around the world have submitted recent innovations for consideration at the BIG Innovation Awards. The nomination was then judged by a selected group of business leaders and executives who volunteered time and expertise to score the submission.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Datamaran is a software (SaaS) platform as a cloud-based service that continuously identifies and monitors over 400 external risk factors such as ESG, innovation, technology and geopolitical issues. By scanning the regulatory, media, and corporate disclosure environment, it enables near real-time assessment of critical ESG risks that can be tailored to the context of the client’s sector, region, or stakeholder. This approach was recently recognized as a best practice by the regulatory body EFRAG.

This global company works with C-Suite executives from companies such as Cisco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, JP Morgan, and Philips, as well as leading partners.Most recently, Datamaran announced a partnership with Deloitte Risk Advisory BV.

About Datamaran Datamaran is the only software analysis platform in the world to identify and monitor external risks, including ESG. Reliable by top-tier companies and leading partners, it provides a data-driven business process for analyzing external risks and importance. In-house-anytime. Datamaran’s patented technology provides real-time analysis of strategic, regulatory, and reputational risks inherent in the business and value chain.

About the Business Intelligence Group The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and outstanding performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by experienced and knowledgeable executives. Your organization’s unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies that outperform their peers.

