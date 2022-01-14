What is the chance of winning Wordle with the first guess?





(NEXSTAR) Do you know your friends? Does anyone brag about Wordle results on Twitter? They probably don’t give you an accurate representation of the difficulty of the game.

Wordle is an online game that imposes players on finding hidden five-letter words with less than six guesses, and has become a well-meaning phenomenon among wordsmiths and puzzle lovers around the world. Game popularity has skyrocketed in the past few weeks after Wordle author Josh Wardle (yes, Wardle) added the ability to easily share results via a color-coded grid without giving an answer. Did.

Not surprisingly, players post grids on social media platforms such as Twitter, share their love for Wordle with the online community, and lightly brag about their ability to solve puzzles.

One player, Kevin OConnor, has been watching these grids for several days. OConnor uses his Twitter account @WordleStats to count the number of users who posted their results on Twitter, but solved the puzzle in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth trials. We also calculate the percentage of Twitter users who claim to be.

Based on his findings, OConnor says that about 1% of players posting results on Twitter guess the correct word in the first attempt, and 3% to 9% guess it correctly in the second attempt. I decided. The percentages of the third, fourth, and fifth guesses are more diverse, but most players claim to be fourth or fifth successful. Very few (between 1% and 4%) admit that they can’t find the answer at all.

However, it’s no exaggeration to say that the vast majority of people who play Wordle haven’t posted their results on Twitter. And among those who do, they are certainly unlikely to post their failure.

This does not suggest that OConnors statistics are unreliable. Wardle himself retweeted one of the OConnors posts. However, these percentages, which are based solely on data from Twitter, may not portray an accurate portrait of the average Wordle player.

OConnor recently told his followers that it must have been a shame for many, as it’s all drawn from Twitter.

So what is the real possibility of a correct first guess?

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, Wardle programmed the game to accept over 12,000 possible guesses (based on the number of five-letter words in the dictionary), but only about 2,500 of those words were in the game. Revealed to be included in a pool of randomized and acceptable solutions. More specifically, the game source code shows that there are 12,972 acceptable guesses, but according to online analysts, there are only 2,315 solutions.

Dr. Aaron Berger explained that if your strategy is to randomly guess one of the 12,972 words, the chances of getting it right are only 1 in 12,972 and less than 1 in 100 percent. .. A math student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an occasional Wordle player.

However, Berger probably because the pool of acceptable answers contains many of the most common five-letter English words (and therefore many of the most common guesses). He said the average player’s potential can be slightly distorted. Still, even if the player knew all 2,315 words in the answer pool in advance, there is a 1 in 2,315 chance that the first guess would be less than 20 percent of solving the word of the day. Assuming the correct answer is not a repeat of the previous day’s solution, the odds will be slightly better for each subsequent game (for example, 1 / 2,314, 1/2313).

With that in mind, it’s very unlikely that 1% of all players will guess correctly on the first attempt, and it’s much more likely that some people are cheating. ..

For beginners, “even considering the people who are likely to post on Twitter when they make a lucky guess,” Berger said, it’s statistically almost impossible. But there’s another reason to believe that Wordle users are exaggerating Twitter’s influence.

If you go to Twitter and search for something like “Wordle 2071/6”, you’ll see all the posts claiming to have got it in the first guess, Burger said. And many of them fully admit cheating!

In other words, no matter how cute those little Wordle grids look, you can’t trust everything you see on Twitter.

