The golden age of computer monitors





Last summer I replaced my reliable but old Dell XPS all-in-one desktop with a new HP Envy workstation. I was excited to take advantage of faster processors and terabytes of solid state storage. But what really changed this experience was the display. The 3840 2160 resolution (4K in industry terms) effectively quadrupled the amount of screen space, allowing the desktop to be packed with more open windows than ever before. The crisp graphics make working with full-screen Word documents fun.

When choosing a computer for work, monitors are usually the last thing people think about, but given how many hours each year most of us spend staring at the screen, displays are the most important part of the experience. There is one. Many of us choose their own devices for work, so it’s worth seeing what happens in the future.

Monitors were one of the biggest stories at the recent CES trade show in Las Vegas. Buyers can now choose from a variety of fast-paced options, but it’s also easy to pay big for features that are only useful to gamers. Here are four trends in office display technology, I think.

The resolution just gets better

My 4K display is already out of date. With a large number of 5K (5,120 2,880 pixels) monitors available, Dell recently announced the first 8K edition (7,680 4,320 pixels) for the consumer market. We don’t know how many consumers are ready to make $ 4,000 for their monitors, but it’s only a matter of time before they’re reachable as the 5K version is priced around $ 1,500. ..

Refresh rate goes up

The refresh rate is the number of times an image is drawn on the screen per second. Standard PC monitors have been operating at speeds of around 60 Hz for many years and are suitable for most office applications. However, display makers have been busy lately to increase these speeds. At CES, Nvidia unveiled a 360Hz display with a resolution of 25601440, and Acer recently raised the speedbar to 390Hz.

This is overkill for almost everyone except hardcore gamers, but the faster the refresh rate, the less motion blur, the smoother the action, and the sharper the image. The cost of a 120 Hz monitor is approaching $ 500. This means that it will become a standard issue within a few years. The downside is that faster refresh rates require a heavier graphics card, which can cost more than the entire PC. It’s no wonder Nvidia is so hot on them.

How wide can you go?

Monitor makers are rapidly abolishing the traditional 16: 9 aspect ratio and adopting wider, curvilinear screens. The most extreme example currently available is the stunning 49-inch wide Samsung $ 1,200 CRG9 with a 32: 9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. While gamers are the main target, ultra-wide monitors are also targeted at office workers with multiple displays and professionals in areas that require as much screen space as possible, such as architecture and computer-aided design.

One of CES’s curiosities was Samsung Odyssey Ark. This is a curved 55 inch 4K display with an aspect ratio of 16: 9, which can be rotated portrait or landscape. Samsung was wondering when and how much it would cost to get the product. Some participants speculated that the screen could cause dizziness and neck injuries in portrait mode, but it’s another example of how displays make computing a more immersive experience.

OLED and new

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) is a display technology that has been used for a long time in TVs and smartphones, and is now appearing on desktops. This technology provides bright images with higher contrast, wider color spectrum, and better viewing angle than traditional LEDs. It consumes less power than an LCD panel and is much thinner. The benefits of contrast are important. OLED TVs have 3D display quality that is valuable in applications such as design, digital twins and marketing. The downside is that monitors tend to suffer from burn-in over time. Also, early commercial products cost $ 2,500, which isn’t technology for others.

Mini LED technology is also noteworthy. Its contrast is close to that of OLEDs, but the display is fairly bright and there are no burn-in issues. Disadvantages: The 32-inch model starts at around $ 2,500 and is very expensive.

Golden age of display

Given that 13-inch CRTs have been a standard issue in the office for years, it’s amazing how far the monitor can reach in a short amount of time. Which software company is the first to rethink office applications to take advantage of the large screen areas and vibrant colors that are becoming commonplace on business desktops? It may be the next Microsoft.

Then read this

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3647188/the-golden-age-of-computer-monitors.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos