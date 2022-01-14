The video shows a sergeant of Sunrise Police putting his hand in the throat of a fellow police officer – NBC6 South Florida





A sergeant of the Sunrise Police is investigating after showing in a body camera image that he has his hand in the throat of another police officer.

Sgt. Anthony Rosa, chief of the Sunrise Police Department, said in a statement on Friday that Christopher Pluse has been released from supervisory responsibilities and is subject to a post-November internal affairs investigation.

According to Rosa, Plouise responded to the scene after a suspected violent felony was arrested and police officers tried to put him in the backseat of a police car.

NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepherd has a video that off duty one member of the department during the investigation.

The suspect resisted the police, but after being put on a police car, Pluse approached the suspect and argued verbally. Rosa called this “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

According to Rosa, Pluse made the situation worse with a can of pepper spray, even though he didn’t use it.

“This supervisor escalated the encounter instead of escalating the emotionally charged situation,” Rosa said in a statement. “At Sunrise Police, it is our practice to escalate tense cases and do everything we can to alleviate the turmoil.”

To make things worse, another police officer approached Pluse from behind, grabbed his duty belt and pulled him away, Rosa said.

Police body camera footage showed Pullease turning around during back pedaling, pushing the policeman backwards and placing his hand on the policeman’s throat.

The faces of all officers except Pullease are blurred in the video and the audio is muted.

Rosa praised the policeman who pulled Plouise apart in his statement.

“I am very proud of the police officers involved in this case and believe that the actions taken were decisive and empirical for good leadership in tense situations,” Rosa said. .. “Men and women of Sunrise Police have escalated emotionally accused situations, as fellow police officers have lost control of themselves or show improper behavior in public engagement. If you can see it, you are expected to intervene immediately. “

Rosa said that after learning of the incident, Pluse was soon released from his supervisory responsibilities and had no contact or supervision of his subordinate personnel.

Pullease has been in this department for 21 years, and the female police officer who separated him has been in the department for two years.

Domestic affairs investigations are active and ongoing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/video-shows-sunrise-police-sergeant-putting-hand-on-fellow-officers-throat/2661376/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos