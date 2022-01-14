Brazil’s FinTech and InsurTech innovations embark on regulatory tailwinds – TechCrunch





Start-ups and VCs are finding opportunities in open banking, finance and insurance

According to statistics from the Central Bank of Brazil, Brazil’s instant payment system Pix closed over 8 billion transactions in 2021. This is a very impressive number for a product just launched in November 2020 and shows how Pix has become popular in the country.

As fintech Z1 founder Joo Pedro Thompson told TechCrunch, Pix can be described as a “government version of Venmo.” However, this analogy does not fully capture the fact that Pix not only pays coffee to friends, but also appeals to many, to digitally savvy teens. Otherwise, it will not be used by 6 out of 10 Brazilians.

In countries where many people have not yet been deposited in banks and lining up to pay invoices is part of their daily lives, the impact of being able to pay immediately to anyone is modest. I can’t say. In addition, Pix has come to support more services, such as withdrawing cash from businesses.

It is interesting that Pix is ​​an institutional initiative and part of a broader public effort to transform Brazil’s financial situation. “The central bank is doing a great job and Pix is ​​one of the most relevant structural changes,” Brazil’s VC Bruno Yoshimura told TechCrunch when he wrote about the Latin American fintech boom.

This was of course intriguing to me as I lived in Brazil. At that time, entrepreneurs were constantly complaining about bureaucracy, and their greatest hope was to keep the institution out of the way. But now VCs and founders are really praising the central bank’s initiative and the opportunities it has created.

“Both open banking and pix will level new challenges, and we look forward to seeing a lot of innovation around them,” Yoshimura said in another central bank project. Said by mentioning.

It’s not just Pix, it’s not the central bank’s BC # agenda. Brazil’s Private Insurance Regulatory Authority (Susep) is working on an open insurance plan. This means that insurers could become the next sector to benefit from regulatory tailwinds.

To understand what’s happening in Brazilian regulation and how this is affecting startups, we contacted an expert who knows the Latin American fintech ecosystem directly.

On the VC side, we contacted Amy Cheetham, a partner at Costanoa Ventures. His recent investment includes a Rio de Janeiro-based plug. For additional thoughts on InsurTech, see Javier Santiso from Alma Mundi Ventures. On the startup side, we talked to Recarga Pay CEO Rodrigo Teijeiro and True Pay Pedro Snego de Oliveira.

There are many opportunities

“The open banking initiative adopted by the Central Bank of Brazil is a tailwind for fintech innovation,” said Amy Chisam of Costa Noah. “When consumers regain control of their data, they create space for new entrants to the banking ecosystem, intensify competition, and consumers get better, cheaper, fairer, and safer finance. You will have access to goods and services, including empowering Fintech to build for the past. [underserved] Or the unserviced segment of the population, “she explained.

RecargaPay is one of the start-ups that leverages new regulations to extend B2C services. “Our mission at Recarga Pay is to democratize Brazil’s mobile payments and financial services. Therefore, open banking and Pix are the perfect recipes to accelerate our mission.”

Teijeiro especially appreciates Pix and its “incredible” orbit. “In just one year, the tremendous turmoil that would benefit millions of Brazilians by making payments easier, faster and cheaper was the Central Bank of Brazil. “Deserves to be recognized as a” fintech startup of the year “,” and described the impact of Pix on mobilization as “a great blessing for Recarga Pay.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/14/fintech-and-insurtech-innovation-in-brazil-set-to-take-off-on-regulatory-tailwinds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos