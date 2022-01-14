Netflix raises standard and premium plan prices in the US and Canada





Netflix Inc. has raised its monthly subscription price in the US from $ 1 to $ 2 per month, as planned, to help pay for new shows to compete in the crowded streaming market.

The standard plan that allows for two simultaneous streams is currently $ 15.49 US per month, up from $ 13.99 US in the US.

Prices have also risen in Canada, with the standard plan rising from $ 14.99 to $ 16.49.

Since October 2020, prices have risen for the first time in these markets, immediately impacting new customers. Existing members will see the new price in the coming weeks when they receive their monthly invoice. No price increases have been reported so far.

Increased costs for creating new content

A Netflix spokeswoman said, “We understand that people have more entertainment options than ever before and are committed to providing a better experience for our members.”

“We are updating prices so that we can continue to offer a variety of quality entertainment options. As always, we offer a variety of plans to help members choose the price that fits their budget. “The spokesperson added.

The world’s largest streaming service faces the most competition ever with companies trying to attract viewers to online entertainment. Walt Disney Co., AT & T Inc’s WarnerMedia, Amazon.com Inc., and Apple Inc. are one of the billion-dollar rivals investing billions in new programming.

Netflix said it will spend US $ 17 billion on programming in 2021. The company has not disclosed its 2022 spending.

Netflix’s premium plan, which allows streaming in four streams and Ultra HD at a time, has risen $ 2 per month to $ 19.99. With Netflix’s base plan, one stream costs $ 1 more to $ 9.99 per month.

In Canada, the premium plan has risen $ 2 to $ 20.99 and the base plan has remained unchanged at $ 9.99.

The United States and Canada are Netflix’s largest regions, with 74 million customers as of September 2021. Most of the company’s recent growth comes from abroad.

Netflix subscriber growth slowed from the early boom of the COVID-19 pandemic, but recovered with the help of the global phenomenon Squid Game, a Korean dystopian thriller released in September. .. Worldwide subscriptions have reached 213.6 million.

