Facebook and Google have been accused of “secret deals” to open up an advertising empire





Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai have announced a new claim from the state’s Supreme Law Enforcement Authority that in 2018 the digital advertising market between the two tech giants. Secretly signed a contract to open up.

Previously, the deal was reported to have been signed by Zuckerberg’s second-largest Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg. State lawyer president.

However, according to newly edited court filings, Zuckerberg and Pichai also approved closed-door transactions in 2018, ensuring that Facebook, a meta-subsidiary, bids and wins a percentage of advertising auctions. It is said that.

The initial complaint alleged that Google contacted Facebook after the social media company emerged as a strong online advertising rival in 2017. Advertising auctions run in exchange for social networks that recede from the threat of competition.

The newly revised and unedited proceedings, resubmitted on Friday, also specifically claim to have helped negotiate the contract before Sandberg brought it to Zuckerberg, which approved the contract. Sandberg allegedly lobbyed his boss, approved the agreement, and called it a “strategic big deal.”

“We are almost ready to sign and need your approval to move forward,” Sandberg and her team told Zuckerberg in an email quoted in the complaint.

The names of Zuckerberg and Sandberg have been edited, but the titles have not.

“Facebook CEO [REDACTED] I wanted to meet the COO [REDACTED] Before making a decision, he complains to his other executives. “

Sandberg, who headed Google’s ad sales team before being hired by Facebook, reportedly mediated the deal.Getty Images

The September 2018 agreement between Google and Facebook is said to have the signature of Sandberg and Google’s Senior Vice President.

According to the proceedings, “Google CEO Sundar Pichai also personally approved the terms of the contract.”

The state renewed the original complaint in November. The revised version contained many edits. However, a federal judge in New York said it was in the public interest to reveal the information and ordered the state to revoke most edits.

The newly unedited lawsuit is also a secret that Google has been tricking publishers and advertisers for years on how to price and run ad auctions, reducing the revenues of some advertisers and raising buyers’ prices. Claims to have created the algorithm for.

Similarly, according to complaints citing internal communications from Google employees, Google improperly expanded its monopoly with extra cash from soaring advertising prices. According to the proceedings, some Google workers said the practice was equivalent to using “insider information” to grow the business.

The allegations have been filed by the President of Lawyers in Texas, 14 other states, and Puerto Rico, and are suing Google in federal court for antitrust violations. Facebook and its parent company, Meta Platforms, are not defendants in the proceedings.

In December 2020, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took the lead, filed a proceeding against Google and accused him of using anti-competitive means to control the digital advertising space.

The post asks for comments from Alphabet-owned Google and Meta Platforms.

The two companies have previously denied Politico that the arrangement is illegal. A Google spokesperson said the proceedings were “full of inaccuracies.”

The two companies claim that nothing is illegal about the agreement. SOPA Images / Light Rocket via Gett

A Google spokesperson told Politico that the company will file a motion in court next week seeking to dismiss the proceedings.

“Even though Paxton tried three times to rewrite the complaint, it’s still full of inaccuracies and has no legal benefit,” said Peter Schottenfels, a Google spokesperson. rice field.

“Our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and enables small businesses to reach customers around the world.”

“There was fierce competition in online advertising, reducing ad tech fees and giving publishers and advertisers more choice.”

Meta Platforms, Inc. Also issued a statement in support of the deal with Google.

“Metas’ non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google, and similar agreements with other bidding platforms, have helped to intensify the competition for advertising,” said Meta spokeswoman Christopher Sgro.

“These business relationships allow Meta to offer more value to advertisers while rewarding publishers for better results for everyone.”

Both Facebook and Google are under scrutiny from US and foreign regulators claiming to be monopolized. SOPA Images / Light Rocket via Gett

The first proceeding in December 2020 was filed almost at the same time that the Justice Department filed its own antitrust allegations against Google. The DOJ argued that Google has long violated the law to remain a “gateway to the Internet” and is penalizing its competitors for selling more online search ads.

Last month, more than 200 newspapers filed proceedings against Facebook and Google. These newspapers were accused of mishandling the advertising market and sucking up revenue.

Both Facebook and Google face legal challenges from regulators claiming to have become too strong in the tech field by gaining an unfair advantage over other companies.

Earlier this week, the Federal Trade Commission was allowed to proceed with a proceeding against Facebook after denying the company’s request to revoke the judge’s claim of monopoly.

In June, New York, Tennessee, Utah, and North Carolina worked together to file an anti-trust proceeding against Google over managing a mobile app store.

Foreign governments are also looking at two high-tech companies.

Earlier this month, French regulators fined Google and Facebook a total of $ 238 million for violating European privacy laws by not giving users the opportunity to refuse data tracking cookies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/14/facebook-and-google-accused-of-secret-deal-to-carve-up-ad-empire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos