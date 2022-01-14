The industry blames the White House for “immediate” action to wipe out space debris-break defense break defense





Washington: Frustrated industry insiders, scientists, and experts hold the US government responsible for purifying the space environment, starting with debris created by federal agencies. Some of them date back to the early days of the Space Age.

“One of the most important things the government can do is that 28% of the low earth orbit debris was created by the US government. Much of this, as you know, is part of winning the Cold War. And, like many other environmental turmoil to win the Cold War, this also needs to be cleaned up. A virtual conference on space debris sponsored by the White House Science and Technology Policy Bureau.

“If the U.S. Navy puts an abandoned ship in sovereign waters and causes safety problems, the Navy will go out and grab the ship … or hire a rescue company rescue company … and ahead. Doug Robello, a former head of the Pentagon space policy during the Obama administration, told the conference that “such responsibility has been borne by the sailors for decades.” And I don’t know why we don’t have the same responsibility to the government for their abandoned ships and their abandoned bodies in space today. “

Taking responsibility provides more federal funding for further development and on-orbit demonstrations of emerging technologies that help kickstart the market and improve the business case of cautious investors. Many participants said it included doing so.

“If the government is responsible for that and they are willing to pay people to get rid of those abandoned ships and those abandoned ships [rocket] The organization, much of the business side of this we talked about will be clear, “Lovero added.

Some participants are innovating in the area of ​​so-called active debris removal through the SpaceWERX Innovation Hub by using funding agencies such as SME Innovation Research / SME Technology Transfer Grants as other models. Institutions such as the National Department of Marine and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA that emulate pointed out the Department of Defense’s efforts to promote.

However, according to participants, it is not only the funding needed to deal with the booming debris problem, but also the establishment of government focal points or inter-ministerial groups to coordinate intergovernmental behavior.

“We can no longer hide from problems or solve them. Active management of the space environment requires our immediate response, and the role of government is not just technology. , To take leadership in supporting the development of policy foundations that enable the prosperity of financial incentives and remediation services, “says Charity Weeden. Vice President of Global Space Policy and Government Relations at Astroscale, a debris removal startup.

“Repair is an inter-ministerial issue,” she added. “Therefore, we need a top-level coordinator. [who] You can incorporate aspects of all the departments involved. NASA initially considers it the right place and is opening up other options to discuss this. “

The two-hour “listening session” provided industry personnel, scientists, and interested public citizens with the opportunity to consider the White House’s National Orbital Debris R & D Program. [PDF] It was issued in January last year during the decline of the Trump administration.

In early November, the Biden administration announced that OSTP would update its plans. The plan has been criticized by many experts for only promoting more research on issues that are already widely understood, and public comment periods were open until the end of the year. The request states: “R & D areas of government-sponsored initiative / coordination priorities, academia, non-profit, industry stakeholders’ roles in addressing these actions, and between public and private sector stakeholders. We asked for specific opinions on “potential means of coordination”.

OSTP announced on December 17th for follow-up [PDF] Retaining two town hall type virtual opportunities for verbal comments, as follows:

January 13, Debris Mediation: “Manipulate debris objects actively or passively to reduce or eliminate the risk to operational space assets. This involves the complete removal and operation of debris from orbit. Spacecraft inside may include moving debris from high-risk orbits and discovering ways to reuse or recycle existing debris. ”January 20, Debris Mitigation:“ Intentional Space Limit the creation of new debris by ship and rocket design choices. ”

Thursday’s meeting may resemble the “broadcast of dissatisfaction” of the television comedy Seinfeld’s Festivus celebration, or fall into what can only be seen as a shameless self-promotion of the products of various tech companies. There was also. That said, there was widespread agreement on some recommendations.

For example, apart from liability and funding issues, many commenters have pointed out that the 25-year deadline for removing obsolete satellites from LEO needs to be shortened. fight.

Another common thread is that the Department of Commerce has stopped the deadlock by providing NOAA’s Department of Space and Commerce with sufficient funding and more authority to assume the role of private space traffic management, and the Pentagon has commercialized and US operator of potential collisions in orbit, including non-debris.

Indeed, John Pulham, a candidate for President Joe Biden’s Deputy Secretary of Space Policy, called space traffic management “absolutely essential” at a hearing Thursday to realize a transfer of responsibility. I promised to help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2022/01/industry-chivies-white-house-for-immediate-action-to-clean-up-space-junk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos