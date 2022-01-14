Netflix raises prices for all US plans





Netflix is ​​raising prices on all plans in the US today. The company’s standard plan will increase from $ 14 to $ 15.50 per month, and the 4K plan will increase from $ 18 to $ 20 per month. The basic plan, which does not include HD, has also risen from $ 9 to $ 10 per month. Prices are also rising in Canada.

The price increase will take effect immediately for new subscribers. For existing subscribers, the changes will be rolled out in stages and Netflix promises to email members 30 days before the price increase takes place.

Netflix plan prices have risen steadily in recent years. The standard plan previously rose from $ 11 in 2019 to $ 13 and then went from $ 13 in late 2020 to $ 14 per month. Prior to that, Netflix raised prices in 2017 and 2015. When Netflix announced its first major price increase in 2014, the company was so worried about losing more than $ 1 a month that existing members could keep prices for two years. I did. Since then, no such generous perks have been offered.

Netflix price increase January 2022 January 2020 October 2019 October 2017 April 2015 April 2014 April 2013 Price October 2022 January 2020 October 2019 October 2017 2015 April 2014 April 2013 2011 Premium (4K, 4 screens) $ 19.99 $ 17.99 $ 15.99 $ 13.99 $ 11.99 $ 11.99 $ 11.99 N / A Standard (HD, 2 screens) $ 15.49 $ 13.99 $ 12.99 $ 10.99 $ 9.99 $ 8.99 $ 7.99 $ 7.99 Basic (without HD, 1 screen) $ 9.99 $ 8.99 $ 8.99 $ 7.99 $ 7.99 $ 7.99 N / AN / A

Price increases happen at a successful but challenging moment for Netflix. The company already has a wealth of subscribers across the United States, and adding more is the challenge of making price increases a clear answer as to how you can make more money. At the same time, Netflix is ​​currently competing with several other full-fledged streaming services to attract attention, such as Disney Plus and HBO Max, spending a lot of money on content to catch up.

A Netflix spokeswoman told Reuters that it has updated prices to continue offering a variety of high-quality entertainment options. As always, we offer a variety of plans to help members choose the price that fits their budget.

Netflix isn’t the only service that’s been raising prices lately. In October, Hulu raised the price of ad-supported and ad-free tiers by $ 1 per month.

Disclosure: The Verge is currently producing a series on Netflix.

