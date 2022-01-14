What is the value of an artist? ThoughtworksItsALot for technical consultants





It’s been almost 10 years since Thoughtworks began its journey to bring art into the company. In 2013, Thoughtworks lead technical consultant and artist Andrew McWilliams launched the Hardware Hack Lab, an open meeting space and demo exchange. A year later, Art-A-Hack, a curated team-based art practice, joins, and in 2016, Thoughtworks Arts Residency, which serves individual artists as an incubator of innovative and provocative ideas. I did.

Thoughtworks Arts: The three programs that make up the Global Research and Innovation Lab, which differ in structure and duration, promote curiosity about what happens when artists and engineers work together.

Thoughtworks Arts Residency investigates bias in AI and neural networks

Technician and new media artist Nouf Aljowaysir has applied for a 16-week stay at Thoughtworks Arts in 2019. The theme was synthetic media created by artificial intelligence or generative neural networks. I’ve just finished a huge commercial brand project dealing with AI, but I wanted to understand it from a more personal perspective.

I immigrated to this country [from Saudi Arabia] At a very young age, Aljowaysir said. The theme of identity is always swirling in my mind, for example, who am I? Where do I belong? So I submitted a very raw work about the turmoil and how I want to be peaceful with it through my artwork.

Thoughtworks Arts Residency project, “Salaf”, artist Nouf Aljowaysir working remotely in 2020

Nouf Aljowaysir

What evolved into Sarah (Arabic for ancestors) during her residence explored the history of the Aljowaysirs family. Aljowaysir and her Thoughtworks partners used machine learning and neural networks to explore how AI systems interpret non-Western photo databases. They discovered stereotypes that threatened the collective memory of her culture and data bias that lasted for more than five generations.

At some point, the project developers suggested using commercial data for face recognition and generation. Aljowaysir recalls that he was eager to plug in what was already available and tested.

I was trying to create my own subtle dataset. And I told him, I don’t know about it. But then I’ll give it a try. So when I tried it, I found a lot of prejudice. For example, it didn’t recognize the hijab and all the features were wrong. Or it just shows a lot of prejudice against the face of Westerners. It was an important moment.

The developers are learning about creative expression, but their interesting, ongoing Aljowaysir, as they are also experiencing the ethical implications of these techniques that they do not necessarily learn through their work.

Nouf Aljowaysir’s “Salaf”, output generated using the 2020 style GANAI model

NoufAljowaysir Created by artists and developers from all over the world

That mutual quest is the goal of Thoughtworks Arts. Residency connects an artist with a developer who is an expert in the hardware or software that the artist will use, or a developer that the artist wants to know more about.

Developers and artists live in the same city and may work directly together or be separated by the sea. According to McWilliams, truly global reach is an asset that Thoughtworks, with 48 offices in 17 countries, has incorporated into its residency program.

Currently, there are people contributing to the project in Chile, Brazil, North America, UK, Germany, Europe, India and China. In many cases, we are working on a common project for artists in yet other regions. Gathering groups of these people from different backgrounds provides artists with a rich experience. That’s one of the things they often comment on. They have never worked with such an international group.

But Ellen Pearlman, co-director of McWilliams and his Thoughtworks Arts, is a new media artist, critic and curator who, along with technical proficiency, creates creative and emotional growth as well as the success of the project. We are very aware that it is important to you.

You have the skills, you have the expertise now, what do you want to say? Pearlman said. Your job as an artist is to use technology to understand and transform these symbols and symbols to create an easy-to-read experience without the need for specialized knowledge. That’s what I worked on with Nouf. It was a difficult process for her, as her work required many vulnerabilities.

At the Cooper Hewitt Museum: Andrew McWilliams, co-director of Thoughtworks Arts, Karen, resident artist … [+] Palmer, Paige King, Communication Manager at Thoughtworks Arts, Ellen Pearlman, Co-Director at Thoughtworks Arts, 2019.

Thoughtworks The value of company-wide art efforts

For Chris Murphy, CEO of Thoughtworks North America, investing in art residency makes perfect sense for a company that succeeds by questioning its assumptions.

Looking at breakthrough innovations, Murphy said it tends to happen at the edge of things, the edge of chaos. And that involves rethinking how something is seen, recognized, and thought from a whole new perspective.

Thoughtworks Arts connects engineers and artists at the crossroads of sociological challenges. What if we apply this innovation to this imminent social challenge and connect this artist with a very different background with this set of engineers?

Resident artists Karen Palmer and sort workers Sophia Tania and Angelica Perez, 2017

Thoughtworks

But how do you measure that value? Companies are being forced by investors and shareholders to explain how to use capital. The question is how to balance the clear and easy-to-justify quantitative measurements with the more intangible and qualitative measurements.

Murphy can lay out a set of values ​​that are worth the investment without any problems, but he also asks if they can and need to be measured at all times.

Someone may have joined us because of our exposure to Thoughtworks Arts. From the experience of Thoughtworks Arts, someone may be with us. It happens very regularly and is important in the war for talent. Thanks to my work at Thoughtworks Arts, someone may have come up with a great new idea. In other words, we have a new perspective that adds value to our clients. The client may understand what we are doing with Thoughtworks Arts. It reinforces our technology leadership and the way we bring things together as an innovation company in their minds. And, thanks to your work with Thoughtworks Arts, you may have gained brand exposure and name recognition.

Can Thoughtworks Arts derive the added value in each case and give it decisive and quantitative value? Murphy said. I don’t know if I can do it. But without Thoughtworks Arts as North American business leaders, we would be a smaller organization.

Artmaking strengthens Thoughtworks’ social purpose

Creating art is one of the most powerful ways for humans to understand themselves and their world. Art underpins our desires, actions and mirrors of our ideals. It opens up a space where we can imagine different realities. It reveals our obligations to society and each other.

For Thoughtworks, which is committed to social justice and the ethical use of technology, inviting artists to residents and partners reinforces these ideals.

Thoughtworks Arts shows this in a very visual way, as it is difficult to describe culture in language. But Thoughtworks Arts teaches us something about the company and something about culture. And it translates into an alternative form of value to the client.

Resident artist Neil Harbisson with engineer Oryan Inbar and Thoughtworker Kelvin Rojas, 2016

Thoughtworks

Art with inaccurate, messy and unpredictable qualities seems unusual to state-of-the-art technology consulting firms. However, the settlement of Nouf Aljowaysirs revealed to her that all these qualities had a purpose.

Not only was he good at one thing, he was good at many things. Aljowaysir said. The value of a program to developers is to have space to be creative, do something fun, and broaden their thinking. How can I become an individual with a subtle nuance than the programmer’s Im? Great on the back end.

Can you remind yourself that you shouldn’t just measure the time saved, the contracts you’ve earned, or the value of the money you’ve earned?

Reflecting McWilliams, the artist has something unique. There can be something different about professions whose boundaries are not specific skills, crafts, or domains. Other professions have more guardrails around them. But art, in its most authentic form, is free. And that freedom, which has been trained in freedom, enables the leap and discovery of larger concepts than narrow research proposals. They are about the world view and the window to the world. Working with an artist is unique.

