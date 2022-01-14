2022 Beats Headphones Deals





Beats headphones are technically Apple headphones, but because Apple owns Beats, it retains its own identity, and Beats models are often sold at sound discounts, so Beats is Apple. Some may argue that it has become a more valuable headphone brand for Apple. Please note that the Beats Solo Pro and Beats Ep have been discontinued, but are still available in various retail stores. Unlike other Apple products, the price of Beats headphones in Apple’s online store tends to reflect the selling price of Beats products on the websites of other retailers such as Best Buy.

Take a look at the current best deals on Beats headphones. Prices fluctuate frequently and certain colors may be cheaper than others, so click on the model to see the specific price for a particular color.

Solo Pro is one of the best on-ear noise canceling wireless headphones, powered by Apple’s H1 chip, and provides some great features for Apple devices. However, these headphones do not have the dynamic head tracking required for Apple’s spatial audio capabilities when watching TV or movies. Only AirPods Pro, 3rd Generation AirPods, AirPods Max, and the new Beats Fit Pro have head tracking. They support spatial audio for listening to music, which is quite expensive at the list price of $ 300, but more attractive at less than half that price. Most colors sell for $ 200, but Wal-Mart offers ivory color variations.

Lowest price ever: $ 100

Beats’ Powerbeats Pro, which has been around for several years, sells for $ 250. They have fallen to $ 150, but are currently around $ 200. When Beats’ new FitPro buds arrive (read the FitPro review), Powerbeats Pro should be on sale on a regular basis.

Lowest price ever: $ 150

Beats neckband-style Flex earphones are Apple’s most affordable wireless headphones. They started at a list price of $ 50 and then discounted to $ 40. Condemning the lack of components and supply chain issues, you can find it for nearly $ 40 in a particular color (black), but the list price has skyrocketed to $ 70.

Lowest price ever: $ 39

For both iOS and Android users, Beats Studio Buds lacks some important features on the Apple side (no H1 or W1 chips), but with a small, lightweight bud that makes it comfortable. It can be worn and is very good. sound. Noise canceling isn’t as good as the AirPods Pro, but it has a transparent mode, which makes it a good place to make calls. After all, their fit and sound quality are their biggest selling point. Currently there are no deals for Studio Buds (except for playback models), but expect it to change soon.

Lowest price so far: $ 100 + $ 10 Amazon Gifts

Powerbeats 4 is essentially Powerbeats Pro, with wires in between. Some people like to have a wire so that they can hang it around their neck when they don’t have buds in their ears. These days you can usually find it at a discounted price.

Lowest price ever: $ 80

Technically, the new Beats Fit Pro ($ 200) isn’t AirPods, but it’s built on the same tech platform as AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats’ previous cheap Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro includes Apple’s H1 chip and has most of the AirPods Pro’s features such as active noise canceling, spatial audio, and adaptive EQ. I would like to challenge them to call them the sport AirPods you’ve always wanted. And for some people, it may be better than the AirPods Pro.

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear noise canceling headphones were released in 2018. Great headphones, but more than 3 years old. They have been sold for as low as $ 170, but are now discounted to around $ 230 with some color options. They are not trading at that price.

Lowest price ever: $ 170

Beats entry-level EP wired headphones are an amazing listening experience and worth it. The list price is $ 130, but you can find it online for nearly $ 90, and in some cases less. These on-ear headphones aren’t as swanky as Beats’ forgotten on-ear Mixror over-ear Executive and Promodels. But thanks to the reinforced metal frame, it reminds me of a plain version of those headphones-it’s not flashy and doesn’t fold or fold flat for travel (the frame doesn’t have hinges).

EP headphones, especially for on-ear headphones, have a clean, open sound and shine with plenty of treble detail. In other words, they are not incredibly dynamic. The bass is a bit emphasized-this is the beat after all-but it’s not bloated or booming. There’s enough bass here to satisfy low-end audiophiles, but not enough to turn off anyone looking for a more balanced and neutral sound quality with headphones.

Lowest ever: $ 70

The Beats Solo3, first released in 2016, predates Solo Pro and has a W1 chip instead of an H1 chip. It’s wireless, but unlike Solo Pro, it doesn’t have noise canceling. That said, it’s one of the most popular Beats models ever manufactured, often discounted to $ 100. They are not currently trading at the low price of $ 150.

Lowest price ever: $ 100

