Quanergy received the #SmartCityInnovation of the Year Award from the IoT Breakthrough Awards Program in 2022





Sunnyvale, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid-state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT. Has been awarded the Smart City Innovation of the Year. Received an award at the 6th IoT Breakthrough Awards Program.

The award is a 3D LiDAR smart city flow management solution that uses 3D LiDAR sensors and computer vision software to accurately collect real-time traffic data such as pedestrian classification, vehicle type, and traffic volume in all lighting and weather conditions. It is a commendation.

IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, celebrates outstanding Internet of Things (IoT) companies and products. This groundbreaking 3D IoT LiDAR sensor solution plays a key role in smart city ICT (information, communications, technology) infrastructure, enabling smart city traffic control planners to be smart, data-driven for both pedestrians and drivers. Allows you to provide information. The Quanergys 3D LiDAR smart city flow management solution integrates with traffic lights via third-party applications to send real-time traffic information via smartphone apps and drivers via V2X (all vehicles) and beacon devices. You can provide data to your smartphone.

James Johnson, Managing Director of IoT Breakthrough, has received over 3,850 nominations from companies around the world for this year’s program. Quanergy was clearly a winner because it recognizes IoT innovators, leaders and visionaries around the world.

Enzo Signore, CMO of Quanergy Systems, is proud to receive the Smart City IoT Breakthrough Awards. Our IoT strategy, combined with our positive thinking and technological advances, enables our customers to gain privacy, be more secure, access 3D real-time data and make better decisions. To.

Quanergys 3D LiDAR, in combination with partner Paris, is currently being used by the French Ministry of the Interior of France to monitor and implement highway speeds. Meanwhile, in Busan, South Korea, the Quanergys IoT LiDAR solution collects and analyzes traffic data such as pedestrian walking directions, traffic volumes, and the number of high-speed vehicles to better understand traffic patterns and provide safety issues. Is predicting.

Quanergy Systems, Inc.about

Quanergys’ mission is to enhance people’s experience and safety by creating powerful and affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on Optical Phased Array (OPA) technology, enabling mass production of low cost and reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergys’ smart LiDAR solutions, enterprises can leverage advanced real-time 3D insights to transform operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, and smart spaces. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.quanergy.com.

About IoT breakthrough

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global innovation and leadership, celebrating the excellence of Internet of Things technologies, services, companies and products. I am devoted to. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public awareness of the outcomes of IoT companies and products in categories such as Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT), Smart City, and Consumer IoT. For more information, please visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005451/en/Quanergy-Wins-SmartCity-Innovation-of-the-Year-Award-in-2022-from-IoT-Breakthrough-Awards-Program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos