Redbrick Acquires Indianapolis-Based Email Marketing Platform Delivera





Delivra is the fifth company to participate in Redbricks’ growth portfolio.

Victoria-based Redbrick is a startup that buys and builds innovative digital companies and has acquired Delivera, a provider of automated email marketing solutions under the CM Group brand, from Indianapolis.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the CM Group has integrated an email marketing platform to work with businesses to support marketing.

Barbara Berry, formerly General Manager and Vice President of Delivera’s products under the CM Group, has been promoted to CEO of Deliveras.

Since its founding in 2011 by CEO Tobyn Sowden, Redbrick has strengthened its corporate group by acquiring start-ups such as Leadpages, Shift, Rebase and Assembly.

With this acquisition, Redbricks has become the second largest transaction in the last two years and Delivera has become the fifth company to participate in Redbricks’ growing portfolio.

The company said the acquisition of Delivera will enable Redbrick to grow products that empower digital entrepreneurs.

Redbrick also said that Deliveras’ customer retention and lead generation capabilities will play an important role in complementing Leadpages’ no-code, landing page builders and expanding Redbricks’ ability to deliver all of its digital products and services. rice field.

The startup claims that the purchase of Leadpages based in Minneapolis, Minnesota in March 2020 resulted in $ 80 million in annual revenue execution for Redbricks in 2020. Last year, Redbrick donated $ 500,000 to Shift in the form of a debt loan.

A Redbrick spokesman told BetaKit that Delivra will continue to operate independently. Barbara Berry, formerly General Manager and Vice President of Delivera’s products under the CM Group, has been promoted to CEO of Deliveras.

Launched 15 years ago, Delivera has developed email marketing software aimed at helping businesses run multi-channel marketing campaigns. Its user base sends an average of 200 million messages per month to reach its global network of contacts.

Redbrick will retain all Delivera employees and continue to headquarter in Indianapolis. The company plans to expand its employee base with new hires in the engineering and marketing fields.

Featured images of Redbrick

