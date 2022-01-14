Google launches January patch deployment for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro





Arriving much earlier than the original “late January” target from Google or the date of the mobile carrier this morning, the next patch for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is starting to roll out after a long delay.

After the December OTA stopped rolling out in late 2021, Google announced that the next Pixel 6 update would arrive later in the month than usual. This “pause” and unprecedented removal of the factory image was due to “some users” encountering a disconnect or disconnection of the call. The company also had to disable hold and call screening from the phone app “in light of the December Android update bug.”

The January security patch was deployed normally at the beginning of the new year for all other Pixel smartphones and is now migrating to 6 and 6 Pro.

Currently there is only one build per smartphone, but this January patch addresses 10 issues and Chromecast volume control. At the time Google publishes the image for manual installation / sideloading,[更新の確認]When you tap, the OTA on the device has not yet been triggered. The date proposed by the Canadian carrier today could be when it starts to happen. [Update: The OTA is rolling out to phones as of Friday afternoon.]

Pixel 6 / Pro January patch

Framework

Fixed an issue where the screen was unlocked after a missed call if the screen lock was not set.

Network and phone

General network fixes and improvements Fixed an issue that prevented emergency calls in certain situations when some third-party apps were installed.

Power

Fixed an issue where the Pixel Stand setup could not be started after updating the app under certain conditions.

system

Of some networks[ネットワーク]Fixed an issue that caused incorrect data usage accounting in menus.

User interface

Fixed an issue where a black frame was displayed when closing the assistant overlay on the lock screen Fixed an issue that caused a memory leak in the system UI under certain conditions. Fixed an issue where the navigation bar was hidden when switching device orientation under certain conditions. Fixed an issue where PIP windows would not render correctly in certain apps.

Wifi

Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi network would disconnect under certain conditions. December patch

App

Fixed an issue where the assistant would unintentionally start a call under certain conditions *[1].. Fix app UI stack or freeze under certain conditions *[7]..

audio

General fixes and improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps *[1].. Fixed an issue that caused audio noise in videos captured while using certain phone cases *[1].. Fixed an issue where the microphone would break during a call under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused audio glitches when adjusting volume levels *[1].. Fixed an issue that could interfere with audio playback from speakers under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue where Now Playing couldn’t find unrecognized music *[1]..

Battery and power supply

Additional improvements in battery charge information displayed in the notification shade *[4].. General improvements in battery and thermal performance under certain conditions *[7].. General improvements in wireless charging under certain conditions *[5].. Improved Pixel Stand alignment detection under certain conditions *[5].. Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect battery usage accounting to appear in the settings *[7]..

biometrics

Overall improvement in fingerprint sensor stability and performance *[1].. Additional fixes for issues that prevent new fingerprints from being registered under certain conditions *[1]..

Bluetooth

Correcting distorted audio via Bluetooth in certain scenarios *[1].. Fixed an issue where Bluetooth would turn on after disabling under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed volume adjustment issues on certain Bluetooth audio devices *[7]..

camera

General image quality improvements in camera preview / capture *[1].. Overall camera stability and performance improvements *[1].. General improvements in autofocus response in certain capture modes *[1].. General improvements in color consistency in the viewfinder preview *[1].. Fixed an issue where the viewfinder preview would be blank under certain conditions *[1]..

Display and graphics

Enable ANGLE graphics support library for specific apps and games *[1]..[設定]Add a sample image of the display color option with *[7].. General improvements to keep the screen on after multiple manual wakes *[7].. General improvement in adaptive luminance response under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where the screen sometimes flickered during brightness adjustment *[1].. Fixed an issue that prevented smooth displays from switching display refresh rates under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue where the screen flickers after locking or unlocking the device under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue where the white screen would occasionally flash after the display went to sleep *[7]..

Framework

Fixed an issue where the app icon would appear as a pending download after the installation was complete *[7].. Fixed an issue where the Play Store app installation would pause indefinitely under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where working profile setup might not be completed under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where all settings or apps were not restored from backup during setup under certain conditions *[7]..

media

Fixed an issue that caused a system crash while playing media under certain conditions *[7]..

Network and phone

Overall network connection stability and performance improvements *[7].. Fixed an issue that caused the configuration to crash when switching airplane modes in certain network configurations *[7].. Fixed an issue that disabled the calling feature of certain devices or networks under certain conditions *[1]..

sensor

General improvement in sensor stability and response under certain conditions *[2].. Quick tap response and overall performance improvements *[2].. General improvement in auto-rotation response for specific device orientations *[4].. General improvement in adaptive luminance response under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where lifts wake up under certain conditions and cannot be double tapped to wake up *[1].. Fixed an issue where Always-on-display would not turn on under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue that caused unexpected tactile or vibration under certain conditions *[1]..

system

Updated Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL kernels to 4.9.279. Updated Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4a kernels to 4.14.243. Updated Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G) kernels to 4.19.202. Overall system stability and performance improvements *[7]

Fixed an issue where the device would freeze after sleep while charging under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue that could prevent the installation of OTA updates *[7]..

User interface

Add material Support for dynamic theme of device launch animation *[7].. Improved Internet tiles for quick settings *[7].. Improved quick configuration layout for specific device orientations *[7].. Fixed an issue where the display stays on during wireless charging *[5].. Fixed an issue where the game dashboard icon would appear on the lock screen *[7].. Fixed an issue where quick settings would show incorrect colors or themes under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where lock screen icons would appear in notification shades under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue that could be displayed incorrectly when clearing the notification history and all buttons *[7].. Fixed an issue where notification shades would cause permanent app media controls under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue that caused permanent call notifications under certain conditions *[7]..App drawer[作業アプリをオフにする]Fixed an issue where the button would be permanent *[7].. Fixed an issue where the screen flickers after locking or unlocking the device under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where conversation menu settings would crash under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue that caused a game dashboard button that couldn’t be rejected during gameplay under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where the app drawer would scroll to the top after clearing the search query *[7].. Fixed an issue where certain home screen icons were misaligned under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue that allowed quick settings toggles to be tapped from the home screen under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue with hiding dates or times in quick settings under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where a blank background might appear on the home screen after setting the wallpaper *[7].. Fixed an issue where quick settings could be pulled down after unlocking a device *[7].. Fixed an issue where UI elements might appear with a transparent background *[7].. Fixed an issue that could cause the Work Profile badge icon to appear in personal apps and contacts *[7].. Fixed an issue where conversation bubbles could not be closed under certain conditions *[7]..Search results are based on specific conditions[設定]Fixed an issue that didn’t appear in *[7].. Fixed an issue where the notification shade could cause the screen to flicker when dragged from the top of the screen *[7].. Fixed occasional flickering when switching apps quickly under certain conditions *[7]..

Wifi

Wi-Fi stability and overall performance improvements *[7].. Fixed an issue that could cause the device to disconnect from Wi-Fi in certain situations *[1]..

