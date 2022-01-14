Google expresses office return optimism with a $ 1 billion London development purchase





Google is spending $ 1 billion to buy Central St. Giles development in London. This development is because tech giants are optimistic about returning to the office for their employees.

“Investing in this impressive Renzo Piano-designed development, based in London’s prosperous West End, represents continued confidence in the office as a place of face-to-face collaboration and connection.” Said Ronan Harris, Google’s Vice President for the United Kingdom and Ireland. In a blog post on Friday.

Google is spending $ 1 billion to buy its current tenant, Central St. Giles Development in London. (Pollitt & Partners 2015)

Over the next few years, Google will refurbish its offices in Central St. Giles to add an outdoor covered workspace and a flexible space called a “team pod” that can be reconfigured for personal or collaborative use.

The quiet zone has individual focused work pockets and an interactive art installation of the eyes to support Google’s wellness. A window to the passing clouds.

With more than 6,400 UK-based employees after adding 700 employees last year, Google expects to accommodate 10,000 employees on all UK sites. The purchase will be made as Google is developing another London under construction next to King’s Cross station.

“The majority of UK employees want to be in the field someday, but they also want the flexibility to work from home a couple of days a week. Some employees are full. I want to be in a remote location, “Harris added. “Our future UK workplace has room for all these possibilities.”

Google plans to begin its global return to the office as early as January 10, and has adopted a hybrid work week, so workers are expected to come in about three days a week. I did.

However, due to growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, these plans were subsequently postponed.

