DEWALT unveils new innovations in the commercial concrete and stone construction industry at the World of Concrete Trade Show





60V MAX * Cordless SDSMAX Chipping Hammer (22 lbs (DCH892X1) and 15 lbs (DCH832X1) model) US Made Critical Connection Undercut Anchor (CCU +) 20V MAX * XR Brushless Cordless 1/2 inch. Hammer drill (DCD805) 20V MAX * XR Brushless cordless 1/2 inch. Drill / Driver (DCD800)

60V MAX * Cordless SDSMAX Chipping Hammer (22 lbs (DCH892X1) and 15 lbs (DCH832X1) models)

DEWALT 60V MAX * 22lb designed for heavy-duty demolition, concrete and stone work. The cordless SDSMAX chipping hammer quickly decomposes high density concrete with impact energy ** of up to 19.4 joules. The hammer works on horizontal and downward chipping, delivers high performance in mid-wall to lower-wall and floor work, and is ideal for demanding highway work. Medium weight 60V MAX * 15lb. The cordless SDS Max chipping hammer provides up to 10.5 joules of impact energy ** and is very suitable for horizontal chipping of top or bottom walls and concrete surface treatment applications.

The hammer provides precise chipping with variable speed control in 7 positions and maintains constant speed under load with built-in constant speed electronics for stable operation. Both hammers feature an integrated SHOCKS active vibration control system designed to minimize the vibration felt on the handle compared to this non-functional rotary hammer. Each has a wireless tool control connection enabled for remote activation of the DCV585 60V MAX * Dust Extractor (sold separately), and a DEWALT Tool Connect tag for location tracking via the DEWALT Tool Connect app (tag sold separately). Comes with a tag ready that provides the ability to connect). The Hammer will be available as a kitted unit on April 1, 2022.

Made in the USA Critical Connection Undercut Anchor (CCU +)

If critical mechanical anchor connections are required, the DEWALT Heavy Duty Critical Connection Undercut (CCU +) anchor completes the work. 3/8 “, 1/2”, 5/8 “, and 3/4” CCU + Anchor Ranges Combined with Hollow Stops and Undercutting Bits, 60V MAX * Rotary Hammers, and OSHA Table 1 Compliant Cordless Dust Collectors It has been. A system designed to expedite anchor installation and reduce exposure to dust. Currently available in two grades, carbon steel B7 and 316 stainless steel class 2, the anchors are made in the United States and comply with the USDA project’s by-American procurement requirements. They are ideal for:

Beams, Columns, and Column Anchors Safety-related attachments and assemblies Industrial facilities and water treatment plants Support and utility systems for transport structural equipment Barriers, guards, and handrail mounts Important overhead anchors Seismic certification (SDC AF) Tension zones / cracks Concrete inside

20V MAX * XR Brushless cordless 1/2 inch. Hammer drill (DCD805) and 20V MAX * XR brushless cordless 1/2 inch. Drill / Driver (DCD800)

Participants will also preview the new DEWALT 20V MAX * XR brushless cordless 1/2 inch. Hammer drill (DCD805) and 20V MAX * XR brushless cordless 1/2 inch. Both drill / driver (DCD800) will be released in March 2022.

In addition, DEWALT highlights a variety of the latest tools, accessories and technology solutions at the World of Concrete, including:

DEWALT POWERSTACK 20V MAX * Compact Battery: DEWALT is the world’s first major power tool brand with pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry. DEWALTELITE SERIES Accessories: SDSPLUS and SDSMAX Carbide Drill Bits, Diamond Blades, and Abrasive Cutting Wheels Durable 20V / 12V MAX * XR 3×360 Green Line Lasers: DEWALT 12V MAX * and 20VMAX * Compatible with Battery Platforms, Both It provides versatility for the battery system.Key software, products, services, and training tailored to the specific needs and specific challenges of specific contractors.

* For 60V MAX *-Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without workload) is 60 volts. The nominal voltage is 54. For 20V MAX *-Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without workload) is 20 volts. The nominal voltage is 18. For 12V MAX *-Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without workload) is 12 volts. The nominal voltage is 10.8. ** According to EPTA-Procedure 05/2009, these blades use manufactured diamonds designed for cutting.

World of Concrete is Hanley Wood Exhibitions, Inc. Is a registered trademark of, and we do not approve or endorse these products.

About DEWALT DEWALT is crazy about how users work in the real world and is constantly pursuing total solutions in the field. DEWALT takes responsibility for the field in the future by incorporating the latest technology and industry innovations. DEWALT product. Guaranteed tough. For more information, please visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker Stanley Black & Decker, an S & P 500 company headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, employs 56,000 people in more than 60 countries and provides tools, products and solutions to achieve its goals. The world’s leading $ 14.5 billion diverse industry for manufacturing. , For those who make the world. We operate the world’s largest tool business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK + DECKER and CRAFTSMAN. The second largest commercial electronic security company in the world. He is also a global industry leader in highly engineered solutions in the engineered fastening and infrastructure business. For more information, please visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

