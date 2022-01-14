District K12 sees interactive flat panels as an important tool for teacher-led learning





Jean Osborne, Assistant Director of Technology Integration, Albemarle County Public School

We want every teacher to step into every learning space and provide high quality displays, high quality speakers and advanced teaching.

Some students lack connectivity at home, but entering a classroom with a variety of modern audiovisual devices gives them the opportunity to use technology that expands their learning.

Childdress Independent School District has a great commitment to providing effective learning tools to 1,000 students. Teachers at all three schools in the Texas area can choose to install a Promethean Activ Panel in their classroom. Most of them are stated by Sarah Mills, director of the district’s curriculum and federal programs. They do not have formal indicators of student involvement, but classroom reports support their value.

According to Mills, digital whiteboards promote equity by improving the learning experience for all students, regardless of ability or special needs.

Discovery: How can IT leaders make learning accessible to students with low vision?

She says that whenever a student can interact with what he or she is working on, he or she can gradually improve the student’s success. For example, if special education students can manipulate the material in class, it will be a more specific learning experience and they will hold it better. For any group of students, being able to work on materials in a concrete way solidifies learning.

Mills adds that the board promotes student involvement in all grades. In biology, for example, students get the opportunity to manipulate cells as well as see pictures, she says. It doesn’t matter how old they are. Whenever students are allowed to stand up and ruin technology, it draws their attention.

Modern technology supports excellent teaching

Robert Tetreault, CTO of Massachusetts, said Pandemic has succeeded in pushing New Bedford Public Schools towards more use of educational technology in response to all the misery and learning turmoil it caused. ..

Last summer, NBPS invested $ 1.2 million in upgraded networks and devices, including three new interactive flat panels for junior high schools.

Good instruction is paramount, but Tetrow, who serves about 13,000 students in 25 schools, does everything possible at the district level to improve engagement and children’s achievement levels. We have provided the latest technology to help you.

NBPS plans to expand the interactive panel to elementary schools. High school is equipped with relatively new short focus projectors, which are upgraded to interactive panels at the end of their life.

In addition to presentation and interactive capabilities, important considerations when choosing the latest audiovisual tools are ease of use and maintenance, connectivity options, and technology life, says Tetreault. He says it’s important to talk to teachers about purchasing and provide training and support, as modern AV tools need to be selected to meet the needs of teachers.

Teacher PD is very important to get used to the technology and get as much as possible from the tools, he says. If the teacher cannot be involved in technology, the teacher cannot be involved in the student.

Continue reading: Professional development remains important in K12 education.

