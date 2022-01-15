The proceedings allege that Google and Facebook mediated secret transactions to dominate the advertising market





Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is discussing a multi-state proceeding claiming that Google’s app store is exclusive.

Top Google and Facebook executives have been accused of colluding together by approving a secret deal that gave Facebook an advantage in online advertising auctions.

According to court filings obtained by Fox News, lawyers in Texas and other states have antitrusted the 2018 transaction of high-tech giants by giving Facebook an illegal advantage on Google’s advertising exchange. It states that it may have violated.

Mountain View, CA-October 28: Google Headquarters is located in Mountain View, CA, USA on October 28, 2021. (TayfunCoskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

SEN. Warren, the person in charge. JAYAPAL accused Google of trying to deny the chief of the Justice Department’s antitrust law for “bullying”

In the lawsuit, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg alleges that he has negotiated a deal with Google CEO Sundar Pichai with the approval of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Sandberg reportedly called the deal a “strategic big deal.”

Russian court beats Google, meta with massive fines

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (AP Newsroom)

“Half a century of Google’s youth is a distant memory. More than 20 years ago, two college students founded a company that forever changed the way people search the Internet,” the proceedings read. “Since then, Google has expanded its business far beyond search, dropping the famous” Don’t Be Evil “motto. That business practice reflects that change. Google sought to kill the competition, as Google’s internal documents reveal. We aim to prevent Google from becoming an evil exclusive tactic, including an illegal agreement with Facebook, which is the biggest potential competitive threat to manipulating advertising auctions. “

South Korea’s antitrust authorities have fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 207 billion won ($ 176.64 million) for blocking a customized version of the Android operating system (OS). (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

A recently unedited lawsuit is also a secret that Google misleads publishers and advertisers about pricing and how to conduct ad auctions, reducing the revenue from certain advertisers while raising the prices of some buyers. Claims to have created the algorithm.

Click here for more information on FOX BUSINESS

In a statement to Fox News, Google said the proceedings were “full of inaccuracies and lacking legal benefits.”

The company also rejected accusations that Pincher was involved in the secret agreement, saying that “we sign hundreds of agreements each year that do not require CEO approval, and this was no exception.”

“Our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and enables small businesses to reach customers around the world,” Google added. “There is fierce competition in online advertising, reduced ad tech fees, and more options for publishers and advertisers. We will continue to fight this futile proceeding in court.”

Facebook, now known as Meta, is not a defendant in the proceedings, but has told Fox News that the deal with Google is similar to the deal with other bidding platforms.

“Meta’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google, as well as similar agreements with other bidding platforms, helped intensify the competition for advertising,” the statement said. “These business relationships allow Meta to offer more value to advertisers while rewarding publishers for better results for everyone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/lawsuit-google-facebook-brokered-secret-deal-dominate-ad-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos