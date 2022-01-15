The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released





Hopefully it will provide a much more stable experience

The Pixel 6 may have caught the hearts of many writers on the Android Police, but it’s been a couple of months of struggling, not to mention the Best Smartphone Award of the Year. After a buggy boot and software delay, a December patch arrived last month with a ton of fixes. Unfortunately, mobile phone reception on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro was also interrupted, reducing the signal strength of users around the world before Google finally unplugged it. If you’ve been patiently waiting for these issues to be finally resolved in the January update, you’ll finally get the first hint as to when you’ll arrive.

Rogers-owned Canadian carrier Fido maintains a spreadsheet of upcoming and planned updates for all supported phones. After today’s update, at the top of the list is the Pixel 6, with the January security patch and all of its various fixes scheduled for January 17th. If that date is accurate, Monday could bring some relief to all the embarrassed Pixel owners who are sticking to the November patch.

Like any other launch planned by the carrier, this should be taken with a grain of salt. The Monday launch fits Google’s “late January” schedule, but it’s also a holiday in the United States. It’s a strange time for US-based companies to release major updates. Still, this latest tip seems to herald some sort of release next week, if not exactly 17 days.

Google is urged to provide this patch to its users and, more importantly, to get it correctly. Even by Pixel’s launch criteria, this latest release was buggy and bad enough to completely scare some prominent users. Just this week, YouTuber MKBHD revealed on Twitter that it is back on the S21 until the next review. It looks bad for Google, especially from someone with a follower of his size.

January 17th is just a few days and it doesn’t take long to see if it’s the exact release date. So if you’re dealing with a headache after a headache after upgrading to a Pixel 6, take a sigh of relief. Your struggle may finally be nearing its end.

Updated: 2022/01/14 15:15 EST BY WILL SATTELBERG

OTA file has been released

Google released the OTA and factory image files for the January update of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Friday afternoon. Updated coverage.

Future Wear OS devices will finally be able to flip the screen and wear the watch upside down.

Almost four years since someone first requested it

