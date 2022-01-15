Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones





Playerunknown’s battleground studio Krafton has two mobile games against Apple, Google, YouTube, and the free game company Garena: Free Fire (originally known as Free Fire: Battlegrounds) and Free Fire: Max. I filed a lawsuit over. Copy many aspects of the groundbreaking battle royale game.

According to the lawsuit, Garena launched Free Fire in Singapore in 2017, shortly after PUBG’s launch (via The Verge). It clearly led to complaints and settlements, which did not include license agreements of any kind or permission to distribute games. Nonetheless, mobile versions of the game appeared on the App Store and Google Play that same year, followed by Free Fire Max in 2018.

In the litigation, both games feature PUBG features such as the “unique game opening” airdrop feature, game structure and play, weapons, armor, unique objects, location combinations and choices, color schemes, and overall material selection. Claims to be duplicated, and texture. “

Krafton claims that Garena has earned “hundreds of millions of dollars” worldwide through app sales and in-app purchases. It also refers to Apple and Google, which created banks with in-app purchases (each accounting for a certain percentage of purchases via the in-game payment processing system), while rejecting Krafton’s request to stop distributing the game. increase.

YouTube has also been nominated as a defendant by hosting (and refusing to remove) videos featuring Free Fire and Free Fire Max gameplay and the Chinese feature film Biubiubiu. Battlefield gameplay. “

Video game analyst Daniel Ahmad actually pointed out potential piracy in July 2021.

Here is the official poster that may be infringing. Who knows tbh? However, PUBG (PC) and Peacekeeper Elite (Mobile) are very popular in China, and it’s not surprising to see such a movie made. Released on Youku on August 6th (Chinese only) pic.twitter.com/bfmKb0JCKe July 24th, 2021

see next

Interestingly, the proceedings allege that Krafton filed a copyright infringement notice against another PUBG-like movie called Run Amuck prior to its efforts to remove Biubiubiu. In that case, YouTube took action (although the movie is still available). This is evidence that Krafton is working with the double standard. The pocket needed to fully indemnify YouTube from piracy liability, “said the proceedings.

Krafton also cites a similar lawsuit filed by Ubisoft against Google, Apple, and game developer Ejoy in May 2020 over a mobile clone of Rainbow Six Siege. “Apple and Google have refused to comply with video game developers’ requests to remove infringing games from their stores,” the proceedings said. “The infringing developer removed the app itself after the developer filed a proceeding against the infringing developer and Apple and Google. Importantly, both Apple and Google are unique. I have never taken any action. “

In that case, Ubisoft withdrew legal action against all parties after the Rainbow Six Siege clone was removed from sale. The same can happen in this case as well. However, for now, Krafton is seeking an injunction for the sale of Free Fire and Free Fire Max, the posting of videos featuring games and either Biubiubiu film, and any kind of financial damage. The amount involved can be considerable. Garena isn’t particularly well-known, but in 2020 parent holding company Sea Ltd. reported revenues of over $ 2 billion in the “Digital Entertainment” category alone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/krafton-sues-google-youtube-and-apple-over-alleged-pubg-clones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos