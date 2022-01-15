Cyber ​​Security, Co-Chair TechCaucus’s Important Privacy Issues





This year's focus topic is still uncertain at the California Legislative and Innovation Caucus, but for one of the two Co-Chairs, the state's IT priorities have materialized. Congressman Jackie Erwin, D-Thousand Oaks, told Techwire last year that leaders wanted Tech Caucus members to have a vast list of potential topics and wanted member-led discussions. The group held a summit near Napa and sent a delegation to Washington, DC to address issues with representatives of the California State Legislature. According to Irwin, there is clearly a great deal of interest in artificial intelligence this year. And she wants members to also investigate blockchain and cryptocurrencies. (D-Campbell councilor Evan Low is also co-chairing Caucus.) Among her own government technology priorities: cybersecurity remains an important focus. Irwins Assembly Bill 581, which was stalled by the Parliamentary Commission on Expenditure Budgets last spring, reviewed and implemented the National Institute of Standards and Technology designated by all state agencies, including the so-called Constitution, which rents an executive branch under Governor Gavin Newsoms. Request permission to direct. (NIST) Guidelines on areas including reporting, coordination, disclosure, and reception of information on security vulnerabilities related to information systems and their resolution (until 1 July). Review these guidelines and create, update, and publish appropriate standards or procedures in state manuals so that NIST guidelines can be applied to these institutions. Monitor what's happening at the CaliforniaPrivacyProtectionAgency (CCPA). Created by voters of Proposal 24, the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020, passed in November 2020, CCPA is still in its infancy. (The law has updated the original 2018 edition.) According to Irwin, the authorities are finally making full-scale progress and working on regulation, but there can still be complex issues. We continued to talk with stakeholders and the board of government agencies to ensure smooth implementation. Irwin is also the co-chair of the National Assembly's Cybersecurity Task Force, a group that helps state legislatures enact their own privacy legislation and creates a guide for coherence across state legislatures. Did. According to Irwin, if there is inconsistency across the state, I think there will be more and more impetus to do something at the national level. Below is a privacy guide and glossary for lawmakers, as well as information on state laws related to digital privacy. Mobility Data privacy protection. This was also a problematic area for Irwin. Last year, co-sponsored by her and lawmakers Buffy Wicks and D-Berkeley, AB 859 issued permits and was identified and aggregated by mobility service providers such as e-bikes and e-scooter companies. And set a limit on sharing. The bill was sluggish on a budget, but Irwin told Techwire that he would continue to tackle the problem. … basically a violation of California's privacy by the local government, and I find it very annoying. I don't want to set a precedent that a traffic planner can be used on behalf of a police officer to avoid the fourth amendment.

