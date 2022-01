Google is reported to have misunderstood the publisher and legal costs

Google (GOOGL)-According to a news report, Alphabet Inc. Class A Report misleads publishers and advertisers into advertising auction pricing and processes, reducing sales for some companies and raising buyer prices. It is said that he created a secret program.

Later, search engine giants pocketed the differences in what they told publishers and advertisers about advertising costs, and used a pool of funds to manipulate future auctions to expand their digital monopoly. The Wall Street Journal reported. State Attorney General.

Rivals have complained that it has allowed Google to tilt the market in its own favor, win more bids and seize competition.

Friday’s unedited submission to the US District Court in the Southern District of New York came after a federal judge ruled this week that he could open the amended complaint filed last year.

“Our corrected complaint details how Google operates an online display auction to punish publishers, and is blatantly lying about how they run the auction.” Texas Attorney General Kempaxton said.

The proceedings were filed by 38 state attorneys in December 2020, accusing the company of monopolizing the search engine and search advertising market through anti-competitive contracts and conduct.

Complaints are also from Alphabet and Google CEOs Sundar Pichai and Meta Platforms (FB)-Get Meta Platforms Inc. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Class A Report, said he has signed a 2018 business deal allegedly guaranteeing that both of Meta’s subsidiaries, Facebook, will bid. Win — A percentage of advertising auctions.

State lawyers claim it is an illegal price-fixing agreement. Both companies state that it is beyond the board of directors.

“Even though Attorney General Paxton tried three times to rewrite his complaint, it’s still full of inaccuracies and has no legal benefit,” said a Google spokesperson.

“Our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and enables small businesses to reach customers around the world,” a spokeswoman said. “There is fierce competition in online advertising, reduced ad tech fees, and more options for publishers and advertisers. We will continue to fight this futile proceeding in court.”

The proceedings are complemented by another antitrust proceeding by the US Department of Justice and more than 30 state prosecutors focused on Google’s search services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/investing/google-reportedly-misled-publishers-lawsuit-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos