Global Talent Tech Company Harver Announces Scott Lander as CEO and Chairman of the Board »Dallas Innovates





Background image: Rawpixel / iStock

Harbor, an international mass employment company, has announced Scott Landers as CEO and Chairman of the Board. This move follows the 2021 merger with Dallas Outmatch and planned growth. Landers replaces Greg Moran, the founder of Outmatch, who remains on the Harbors board of directors.

“It’s an honor to be in the harbor at such an exciting time on their journey,” Landers said in a statement. Organizations need to adapt their hiring process more than ever to address challenges such as shrinking their talent pools. Harver transforms enterprise mass recruitment processes with world-class solutions that provide a better candidate experience around the world. “

Landers recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Monotype, a global font company, helping to move to an enterprise-class business through the acquisition and development of the first font SaaS platform. Prior to Monotype, Landers was a MapInfo executive and is currently a board member of Bridgeline Digital and Center for Women & Enterprise.

Harver collaborates with more than 1,300 global companies in the recruitment process, including Alorica, Valvoline, McDonald’s, Chili’s and more, by focusing on four key domains: matching, automation, candidate experience and business intelligence. ..

“This extraordinary team has done amazing things and is shaping the future of global recruitment,” Moran said. “Harbor has grown to be one of the most dynamic companies in the talent technology space. It’s ready for new leaders like Scott. Scott can lead the company to greater success and continued innovation. No doubt. As a member of the board, I look forward to continuing to support the team strategically. “

In November 2021, Dallas-based Outmatch acquired Amsterdam-based Harver, and the merged company changed its brand name to Harver. Founded in 2015, Outmatch’s recruitment platform combines artificial intelligence with behavioral science research to help companies staff. Prior to the harbor merger, Outmatch was active in M ​​& A with six acquisitions between 2017 and 2020.

Please be on the list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up daily to monitor what’s new in Dallas / Fort Worth and what’s next:

READNEXT

Balfour & Co. Leads the industry in everything from yearbooks to class rings, caps and gowns. Today, the 100-year-old startup is starting something new with Texas-based designer Kendra Scott. The sound you hear is the tweet of a myriad of fraternity boys and sisters of a schoolgirl club looking up from a beer pong and asking, “Did someone say the Greek jewel?”

Advisor Nobuyuki Idei says NuZee’s approach to “innovating eco-friendly coffee products” is a great opportunity to take advantage of one of the world’s largest coffee markets.

The announcement continues to be strong for PE companies focused on Dallas-based industries. In October, Sole Source Capital was 2021 Inc. Nominated as a “founder-friendly” investor, the second fund raised $ 555 million.

After the acquisition of Amsterdam-based Harverwhose’s mass recruitment software in May, the recruitment process has been extensively digitized. Outmatch has a new brand that better reflects the capabilities of the company after the merger.

Employers in today’s heated employment market need to chase when hiring rock stars. Here are five key points from BGSF’s new 2022 payroll guide: In addition, workforce solutions experts will discuss the findings at a webinar on January 14th. It’s never too late to sign up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallasinnovates.com/global-talent-tech-company-harver-announces-scott-lander-as-ceo-and-board-chair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos