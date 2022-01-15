PUBG maker sues mobile clone, Apple, Google for copyright infringement





With this magnified / screenshot comparison, Free Fire is very similar to PUBG. Shortly after PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was released in 2017, creator Brendan Greene released a shameless clone of the game’s unique Battle Royale concept at the time, along with a copycat of them. He publicly aired his anger about how difficult it was to stop. Krafton, the Korean publisher of PUBG, has now filed a proceeding against onePUBG clone, which claims to have been involved in the “intentional piracy” of the popular game.

In the proceedings, Krafton alleges that the mobile hit “is a widespread copy of various aspects of the battleground, either individually or in combination,” with Free Fire and Free Fire Max. According to the proceedings, these games attracted more than 100 million users at the end of 2020 and generated most of the $ 2 billion or more revenue of Singapore publisher Garena that year.

Krafton is also suing Apple and Google for posting the infringing game on the mobile app store and ignoring recent removal requests. In addition, Google is solely responsible for hosting YouTube videos showing gameplay that infringes FreeFire’s copyright on its services.

Look and Feel As we saw the wave of Wordle clones on the iOS App Store and discussed recently, it can be difficult to prove piracy in a game. Certain “expressions” (that is, the overall “look and feel”) of the audiovisual elements of a game are copyrighted, but gameplay mechanics and general ideas are usually protected by US law. No (with the exception of many gameplay features being copied). Directly and in collaboration).

Therefore, Krafton’s proceedings detail certain general elements of PUBG that state it was illegally copied on Free Fire. This includes everything from weapons and weapon accessories to armor, clothing, equipment, backpacks and even “the overall choice of color schemes, materials and textures”. PUBG’s unique building design is also involved. “The building was used in previous games, but the appearance and layout of the Free Fire building is very similar to that of the battlefield,” the proceedings said.

Krafton also notes the similarities between the maps of the two games. Both “Cemeteries, ports with shipping containers and cranes, coastal villages in Southeast Asia, shooting ranges, small villages, farms, runways, and especially pedestrian bridges leading to adjacent large islands.” PUBG’s in-game village “Pochinoku” Is also imitated by a freefire village named “Pochinoku”, the lawsuit states.

Enlarge / The maps of the two games are not the same, but they are certainly similar.

According to the proceedings, even a reference to PUBG’s famous “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” victory message could be a sign of piracy. In Free Fire, the game will display roast chicken on the screen for the winning player. Won. “

