Lee Health begins a home visit when the facility is full of COVID patients





Lee County

Some people wonder what to do if care is needed, as hospitals continue to fill up and walk-in clinics have long wait times. Lee Health offers another option to get what you need.

Lee Health sent a passionate plea to encourage people to think before coming to the place as COVID-19 began to fill the facility again. Armando Llechu is the hospital operator of Lee Health. “Our hospital is approaching capacity again,” Llechu said.

This message was important for Lee Health to hold a press conference earlier this week to convey how much COVID is putting a strain on the system. Dr. Larry Antonucci is Chief Executive Officer of Lee Health. “Our Lee Convenience Care also faces very long wait times and an incredible increase in patient demand,” said Dr. Antonucci.

To ease the burden, this medical system is currently calling home. They send teams to where you live and provide convenient visits from the comfort of your own home.

Dr. Scott Nigor is Chief Operating Officer of Lee Health. “Dispatch Health is a new service we are offering for Lee Health. And you can schedule them to come to your home by car. They will provide evaluation and service at home.” Said Dr. Nygaard.

The fees for these home visits are the same as for emergency care visits. You can schedule bookings from any Lee Health online platform. The visit is then supervised by a doctor.

“They can triage, evaluate and prescribe treatment at your home, or if you need to undergo a clinical test, you may need to move to another location for that. But it’s really a home service that comes directly to your home, “Dr. Nygaard said.

No referral is required to access the service. The phone covers the same conditions as a walk-in clinic. However, this service is not intended for emergencies.

“We want people to be selective about where they go to the right level of care,” said Dr. Nygaard.

This is Lee Health’s latest option. We also offer free telemedicine visits for now.

