Survey: Retailers have big plans for same-day delivery





Despite many common supply chain issues, retailers are very interested in the potential offered by same-day delivery.

According to the 2022 Bringg Barometer: State of Retail Delivery & Fulfillment survey of 500 retailers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France and Italy, 99% of respondents said 35 for the next three years, today. % Can do so.

Looking closely at respondents who don’t currently offer same-day delivery, 36% say they don’t have the technology, citing real-time order visibility as a major issue. Twenty-four percent also cite the distance required to travel from the warehouse to fulfillment as a major obstacle to on-time delivery.

The additional findings are as follows:

Forty-four percent of respondents use different technologies to manage multiple fulfillment channels, and 61% cite last mile visibility issues. The biggest problem with shipping scaling is the lack of real-time visibility after the order is delivered (according to 61% of respondents), 55% are inefficient manuals of current planning and shipping methods. Orders pointed out the nature of, and only 35% have fully automated last mile delivery and fulfillment operations. With real-time order visibility (51%) and travel time (49%), lack of data is a central concern for retailers when it comes to issues related to fast and on-time delivery. This issue is exacerbated by multiple delivery partners. Twenty-six percent of retailers say they struggle with visibility when working with third parties. Retailers are moving away from their reliance on a single traditional carrier and shifting their focus to a combination of providers to connect with their customers more quickly, with 55% of respondents delivering multiple last mile deliveries. I’m using the fleet of. Sustainability and carbon emissions are important considerations, with 56% of respondents using electric vehicle vehicles and one in three using bicycle vehicles.

Retail Supply Chain: A new study of retail supply chain issues by Retail Systems Research (RSR) and Blue Yonder, navigating rough waves with increased agility, also shows that there are widespread issues with retail supply chain functionality. I am. Only 4 out of 10 (41%) of the retail respondents surveyed say they can monitor capacity and add capacity depending on market conditions. It has decreased from 56% in 2020. Currently, 4 out of 10 respondents understand the impact of bottlenecks and prioritize the bottlenecks they need. Addressed, down from 48% in 2020.

Guy Bloch, CEO of Bring, said: “The latest barometer report confirms that the retail industry is extremely agile, and one-third (33%) of retailers are confident that they can pivot to respond to new customer behavior resulting from a pandemic. With more delivery capabilities, greater innovation, and stronger partnerships with providers, it’s time for 49% of retailers who are “somewhat” confident to improve delivery speed and convenience. It’s time to prove that you have enough agility. Delivery network resources, processes, and technologies need to be connected and automated to adopt hyperlocal fulfillment as a 2022 goal.

