The Specialized S-Works 7 Race is the long-awaited replacement for the original Boa Dial.





Specialized has released a new S-Works 7 lace shoe. It has many of the same technologies and features as the brand’s popular S-Works 7 shoes, but uses a lace closure system instead of the regular model Boa dial.

According to Specialized, the addition of laces adds more suppleness and adaptability to the otherwise uncompromising design of leshy shoes.

Despite being the top end of the cycling shoe market, the inclusion of shoelaces will significantly reduce the price of existing S-Works 7 shoes. The retail price for the S-Works 7 Race is 300, about 70 cheaper than the base shoes. Retail prices in other regions have not yet been confirmed.

The S-Works 7 Vent was the first spin-off of the original S-Works 7 shoes and was designed primarily for hot weather conditions and indoor training.

It’s even more expensive than the new race model and costs 399.

Sub6, the predecessor of S-Works 7s, was a popular shoe. This is also popular.Samcharis / Immediate Media

By switching to lace, the S-Works7 race will be the lightest shoe in the S-Works7 family.

The size 43 pair weighs 458g, 20g lighter than the original design and 40g lighter than the same size S-Works 7 vent.

Same but different

Apart from the closure system, the S-Works 7 Race is basically the same design as the original S-Works 7 shoes.

It uses the same Powerline carbon sole, exceeds any Specialized stiffness index by a score of 15, and uses the same Padlock heel cup and the same textured Dyneema material for the upper.

The structure of the lace is almost the same as the original with a bore, using the same padlock heel cup feature.Samcharis / Immediate Media

Specialized states that it’s flexible yet stretchy and durable, so we use different amounts of this material in the uppers of all top-end shoes.

In S-Works races, the Dyneema upper is cut so that the laces can provide 12 separate tension adjustment points in the center of the rider’s foot.

The race powerline carbon sole has unwavering rigidity.Samcharis / Immediate Media

Specialized says this should not only help the shoe accommodate a wider range of foot shapes, but also help make the upper more supple.

According to the brand, removing all the plastic hardware needed to place the Boa dial on regular S-Works 7 and S-Works 7 Vent shoes improves the level of comfort and is better than shoes equipped with Boa. It will be lightweight. Brothers.

You should never be late

Given that the Sub6 lace brand, which replaces the S-Works 6 design, was very popular with Specialized fans and arrived at the same time, the introduction of lace to replace the regular S-Works 7 shoes has long been awaited. .. Normal option.

The heel bumper of the shoe is replaceable and has a practical touch.Samcharis / Immediate Media

Nonetheless, the recent introduction of Specialized S-Works Recon lace gravel shoes was a clue that racing options might soon be available to Recons road-going counterparts.

With the introduction of yet another premium shoe design by Specialized, the range looks a bit top heavy and the brand now boasts over 300 separate road shoe options.

Plenty of long laces are tidy with elastic loops attached to the tongue.Samcharis / Immediate Media

However, according to Specialized, each has a slightly different niche, and if customers are willing to spend such money on cycling shoes, they need the option of finding the best option.

Given the popularity of Specialized’s last top-notch lace-upload shoes and the comfort benefits of this latest lace design, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to suggest that brand logic in this case isn’t ridiculed.

The pure white design is beautiful.Samcharis / Immediate Media

Specialized S-Works 7 Race Specifications and Price Weight: 458g (Size 43, Pair) Closure System: Race Sole Rigidity: 15 Cleat Compatibility: 3 Volts Replaceable Heels / Toe Bumpers: Yes / No Color Options: White , Other Colors TBC Price: 300, International Price TBC

