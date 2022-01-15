Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund Drives Completion of Lanza Jets’ First SAF Plant





The funding partnership will enable LanzaJet to deliver net-zero sustainable aviation fuel from alcohol to jets on a commercial scale.

LanzaJet is a sustainable fuel technology company launched in 2020 by carbon recycling innovator LanzaTech, a producer of renewable fuels, and finances the Freedom Pines Fuels plant in Soperton, Georgia through the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. Announced that it was done.

Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund was also launched in 2020. This is $ 50 million to support the construction of Lanza Jet (and the world’s first) alcohol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of Microsoft’s commitment to becoming carbon positive by 2030. Because I made an investment in. ) Production plant. This funding will enable LanzaJet to bring low-cost sustainable aviation fuels and renewable diesel to the global market.

LanzaJet is dedicated to accelerating the energy transition in areas that are difficult to decarbonize, such as aviation and shipping. By working on the commercialization of the SAF, LanzaJet is creating jobs in the region while enabling global decarbonization of the aviation sector. The LanzaJet process can use any source of low carbon strength and sustainable ethanol for fuel production.

With this investment, LanzaJet will also be able to drive the market for second-generation waste-based ethanol raw materials and demonstrate a clear demand signal for ethanol that can achieve greater carbon and cost savings. The Freedom Pines Fuels plant will be mechanically completed this year and will begin producing 10 million gallons of SAF and renewable diesel annually from sustainable ethanol containing waste-based raw materials in 2023.

“We know that patience, innovation, and like-minded partnerships are needed to make the changes our world needs,” said Jimmy, CEO of Lanza Jet. Samartis says. -Georgia type of sustainable fuel plant. The partnership with Microsoft isn’t just about raising money to move forward with our commitment to NetZero Fuel. Bringing low-cost sustainable fuels to market and supporting the urgency of scaling up true proven technology. Expand. “

Demand for sustainable fuels is increasing, and governments such as the United States and the United Kingdom are leading the transition by encouraging the production of sustainable fuels. The Biden administration has set a goal of achieving net zero aviation emissions by 2050, and the EU aims to increase the amount of SAF blended to 63% by 2050. In September 2021, the White House announced a target of 3 billion gallons of SAF. As part of that announcement, LanzaJet promised to produce 1 billion gallons of SAF in the United States by 2030, with national ambitions. The World Economic Forum’s Target True Zero initiative has significantly supported a group of airlines that have made new commitments. On this front at COP26.

This investment was made as part of Microsoft’s efforts to become carbon negative and achieve its 2030 goal of promoting a net-zero economy. It will also give Microsoft access to sustainable renewable diesel for data centers, further enabling tech giants to reach their Net Zero goals.

Brandon Middaugh, director of Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, said: Essential for achieving carbon reduction targets by 2030. We look forward to working with LanzaJet to accelerate the global development and deployment of high quality and sustainable fuel technology. “

Private sector investment and government support are essential to enable the development and scale-up of new technologies to curb carbon emissions as the world works to avoid catastrophic climate change. .. The development of the LanzaJets Freedom Pines Fuels plant is also supported by funding from the US Department of Energy BioEnergy Technology Office.

Published January 14, 2022

Sustainable brand staff

Sources: https://sustainablebrands.com/read/cleantech/microsoft-climate-innovation-fund-propels-completion-of-lanzajet-s-first-saf-plant

