PUBG dev Krafton sues Garena, Apple, Google and YouTube on Free Fire





PUBG has been counted as one of the most popular online shooters in the last few years and has had a major impact on both desktop and mobile gaming scenes. PUBG has earned a reputation not only for promoting competitive esports, but also for promoting the genre of online multiplayer battle royale. Since then, many other franchises have stepped into this genre after seeing the success of PUBG. The unfortunate ban on PUBG in India also left a hole and was used by others in a raid before PUBG corrected the situation. Currently, PUBG developers are suing not only Free Fire developers, but also Apple, Google, and YouTube for IP breaches.

As Reuters reports, PUBG developer Krafton Inc has copied Garena Online’s Free Fire and Free Fire Max games from several aspects of PUBG: Battlegrounds that are copyrighted, including game structure, in-game items, and more. He filed a lawsuit in the Central District Court of California for doing so. Equipment and location.

“Free Fire and Free Fire Max have a variety of battlegrounds, including a unique game opening airdrop feature protected by the copyright of the battleground, game structure and play, weapons, armor, unique objects, location combinations and choices, and more. Extensive copying of sides individually or in combination, and an overall selection of color schemes, materials, and textures. “

The following are some of the images used in the proceedings claiming copyright infringement.

Apple, Google, and YouTube have also been added as defendants in the proceedings. Apple and Google distribute Free Fire through their respective app stores and are said to have made millions of dollars from selling Free Fire in the United States in the first three months of 2021. .. YouTube, on the other hand, is said to host Free Fire gameplay videos and the Chinese movie Biubiubiu, which is said to be a live-action version of the game. According to the proceedings, Krafton asked Galena to stop “exploitation of Free Fire and Free Fire Max,” but Galena refused. Apple and Google were asked to stop distributing the game, and YouTube was asked to remove the video, an action that hasn’t been performed yet.

As a result, Krafton must file a lawsuit to block the distribution and sale of Free Fire games, infringing videos, in addition to claiming damages, including corporate profits from the sale of Free Fire. I requested the court. It is not yet known how this works in court.

