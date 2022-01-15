Georgia Institute of Technology #ProJackets Basketball Report Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Will Flat Jose Alvarado be a backup point guard for New Orleans? Thaddeus Young continues to be the talk of trade rumors. Marcus Georges-Hunt Sign with College Park Skyhawks … More #ProJackets Report This Week.

Can Alvarado be a backup PG for Pelicans?

Pelicans may have found their new backup point guard.

It was a problem at the beginning of the season when New Orleans was splitting those minutes between Kira Luis Jr. and Tom Satransk. When Lewis collapsed, the minutes of the backup point guard became a full-blown disaster. And after Satransk landed on the Health and Safety Protocol earlier this month, Green had to hand over those minutes to the two-way rookie Jose Alvarado. He had no other choice.

Alvarados numbers should not pop out of the page. He didn’t even reach a double-digit score. But he brings different levels of energy whenever he is in court.

He is a fearless defender and willing to take on any match, even if he is often too small. He doesn’t make reckless decisions when the ball is in his hand. He goes downhill and can play for Jackson Hazer Willy Hernanmes on pick and roll, and his teammates love his infectivity.

It was also nice to see him finally knock down a few 3 points on his way to his 6 point performance in the defeat on Sunday.

If you understand Jose Alvarado, RT is Nora’s Goat! Thank you for being Pell @ AlvaradoJose15 pic.twitter.com/0PbyUEzMHX

retroPels (@retro_pels) January 14, 2022

Jose Alvarado swipe to pass! pic.twitter.com/5cER1xIZZD

Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) January 12, 2022

Young of the four candidates who can help the candidate

Martin Fenn of Sportscasting.com has nominated five veteran players, including Thaddeus Young.He is writing about Young

The curious treatment of Thaddeus Young of the San Antonio Spurs suggests that he may be acquired rather than traded. Indeed, Spurs treat veterans positively when they receive an offer that they consider appropriate. But given that San Antonio barely looked at the floor, it’s hard to imagine getting a great offer.

Young has played only 23 games this season and has registered a number of DNP coach decisions. The Spurs are building for the future and trying to provide minutes to inexperienced players, but you can imagine giving Young at least some action to add value before the February deadline.

In any case, the 33-year-old has a skill set to help many front court units. Young is a strong rebounder chasing it with an aggressive glass. He is a willing passerby when stacking screen assists, setting friction and adjusting dribble handoff action.

Indeed, Young averages 6.1 assists per 36 minutes this season. His playmaking and rebounds need to appeal to some teams. He also creates aggressive opportunities by sometimes hitting the rim with a barrel and collecting mistakes.

Phoenix Suns is one of the teams that may be interested in Young, both before the NBA’s closing date and in the buyout market.

Georges-Hawks Hawks Hunt Sign with G League Affiliates

College Park Skyhawks today announced that the team has claimed Marcus Georges Hunt Offwaver.

Georges-Hunt, a 6-5 guard, recently played for the Chinese Basketball Association’s Sichuan Blue Whales in the 2020-21 season. In 41 games (17 games started), Marcus Hunt achieved an average of 25.9 points (.485 FG% / .389 3FG% / .801 FT%), 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 28.8 minutes.

Riverdale, Georgia’s products have two seasons of NBA service, with the Minnesota Timberwolves playing 42 games most recently in the 2017-18 season. He also played in five Orlando Magic games in the 2016-17 season.

Do you remember this game? Victory shot from Chris Bosh?

#ProJackets in the NBA / G League 2021-22 PLAYERDATANUMBERSTEAM JOSE ALVARADOTeam: New OrleansNumber: 15NBA Experience: RookieYears at Georgia Tech: 2017-21 Birthplace: Brooklyn, NY Status: Active6-0. 179 lbs2.1 ppg1.1 rpg1.3 apg31.3% FGRecord (New Orleans): 16-26 Standing: 12th / -16 GB Streak: W2 Last 10: 5-5 James Banks III Team: Birmingham Squadron Number: 24 NBA Experience : Georgia Institute of Technology Rookie Years: 2018-20 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia Status: Active 6-10, 250 lbs7.7 ppg5.0 rpg0.0 bpg72.7% FGRecord (Birmingham): 0-3 Standing: 12th / -3 GB Streak: L3 Last 10: 0-3 DERRICK FAVORS Team: Oklahoma City Thunder Number: 15 NBA Experience: 12 Seasons Years at Georgia Institute of Technology: 2009-10 Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia Status: Active 6-9, 265 lbs5.1 ppg4.6 rpg0.8 apg49.3% FG Record: 14-27 Standing: 14th / -17.5 GB Streak: W1 Last 10: 3-7 KAMMEON HOLSEY Team: College Park Skyhawks Number: 25NBA Experience : Georgia Institute of Technology Rookie Year: 2011-15 Birthplace: Georgia Sparta Status: Active 6-8, 230 lbs5.8 ppg3.5rpg0. 0 apg62.5% FGRecord: 2-2Standing: 6th / -1 GBStreak: W1Last 10: 2-2 JOSH OKOGIETeam: Minnesota TimberwolvesNumber: 20NBA Experience: 3 SeasonsYears at Georgia Tech: 2016-18 Birthplace: Snellville, Georgia Status: Active6-4, 213 lbs2.7 ppg2 .1 rpg0.7 apg34.8% FGRecord: 20-22Standing: 9th / -12 GBStreak: L2Last 10: 5-5 IMAN SHUMPERTLast Team: Brooklyn NetsNumber: 21NBA Experience: 9 SeasonsYears at Georgia Tech: 2008-11 Birthplace: Oak Park, Ill.Status: Active6-5, 212 lbsWon “Dancing with the Stars” MOSES WRIGHTTeam: Agua Caliente / Los Angeles ClippersNumber: 5NBA Experience: RookieYears at Georgia Tech: 2017-21 Birthplace : Raleigh, NC Status: Active6-8, 226 lbs21.0 ppg16.0 rpg0.0 bpg63.6% FGRecord (Agua Caliente): 1-0 Standing: 3rd / -1 GB Streak: W1 Last 10: 1-0 Sadeus Young Team: San Antonio Spurs Number: 30 NBA Experience: 15 Seasons Years at Georgia Institute of Technology: 2006-07 Birthplace: Memphis, Georgia Status: Active 6-8, 235 lbs6.0 ppg3.4 rpg2.4 apg 57. 0% FG Record: 15-26 Standing: 13th / -16.5 GB Streak: L4 Last 10: 2-8 Georgia Institute of Technology Eurobasket Report

As of January 9

Trae Golden (6’3 “-PG-91, ’14 graduate, professional play in China) beat Fujian Sturgeon to league outsider Monkey Kings (1-19) on Saturday night. Defeated 118-94 in the Chinese CBA .. He was the MVP of the game. Golden scored 51 points and doubled by making 11 passes. He also scored 6 times in 41 minutes. Added rebounds and 7 steals (all 15 free throws !!!). Fujian Sturgeons (5-15) is ranked 17th in the CBA. Golden is personally It’s a very good season and has high statistics. His averages are 40.0ppg, 6.4rpg, 10.6apg and 1.7spg.

Adam Smith (6’1 “-PG-92, ’16 graduation, playing in Israel) was unable to help Hapoel UNET Holon (4-2) in the previous match, as well as his excellent performance. Nonetheless, Hapoel UNET Holon was driven to 73-72 on the street by lower (# 3) Besiktas. Smith was the second best scorer with 14 points. He also added 4 assists. This is Smith’s first season on the team. This year’s Smith is the two games he’s played so far, averaging 9.5ppg, 1.5rpg and 2.5apg.

Experienced Arade Aminu (6’10 “-F / C-87, ’09 graduate, now Iran) couldn’t help Chemidol in a match against Mahram (11-2) in Iran’s Super League. Despite his good performance on Tuesday night, Aminu scored 11 points and double-doubled with 16 rebounds in 37 minutes. His first at Chemidol this season. It was a match. The regular season is over.

Glen Rice Jr. (6’6 “-F-91, ’12 graduate, professional play in Israel) secures M. Haifa (11-1) victory in a match against I. Nahariyya (13-1) Couldn’t.) Despite his very good performance in the match on Tuesday night, in the Israeli National League (2nd Division). Rice Jr. scored 23 points and doubled with 11 rebounds. He also added 3 assists. However, league leader M. Haifa was badly defeated by home top I. Nahariyya 81-63. Rice Jr. was in three games this year. It has very impressive statistics of 24.7ppg, 8.7rpg, 3.3apg and 1.3spg.

Josh Heath (6’1 “-PG-94, graduated ’17, played in Belgium) is the main contributor to Stella Artois Leuven Bears, who defeated 8th place Okapi Aalst (4-9) and won 103-73. It was the BNXT League in the match on Friday night. Heath scored 17 points in 32 minutes, scored four rebounds and dished seven assists. Stella Artois Leuven Bears (8-5) Finished 4th in the BNXT League. His team has won for the third consecutive year. Until the end of the regular season in the BNXT League, there are only three games left. So now all the games are It’s important. Heath has relatively good statistics this season at 11.8ppg, 2.7rpg, 6.2apg and 1.1spg.

Ben Lammers (6’10 “-C-95, ’18 graduate, now Germany) contributed to ALBA Berlin’s victory over Hamburg Tower 88-80, 9th in the German BBL last Sunday. Lammers scored 11 points. This year’s Lammers averaged 7.1ppg and 3.8rpg in nine games.

Gani Lawal (6’9 “-F / C-88, ’10 graduate, professional play in France) won the Champagne Chalon-Reims basket on Saturday against the top-ranked SIG Strasbourg 106-98 in France’s Betclic ELITE Pro A. Contributed to. Night. Lawal scored 21 points in 26 minutes, 11 rebounds and double doubles. Lawal has relatively good statistics of 13.5ppg and 6.7rpg this season. He is a naturalized Nigerian.

Josh Okogie (6’4 “-G-98, ’18 graduate, play in the NBA) helps Minnesota Timberwolves win the match against Oklahoma City Thunder and defeat 135-105 in the NBA in the Friday night match. He scored 8 points. This year’s Okogie averaged 2.9ppg and 2.2rpg in 24 games. He’s a naturalized Minnesota.

Derrick Favors (6’10 “-F-91, ’10 graduate, now NBA) couldn’t help Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks match. He scored 6 points in just 13 minutes. And won 4 rebounds. His team lost 95-86 in the NBA. Favors averaged 5.4ppg and 4.7rpg this season.

Avi Schafer (6’8 “-C-98, graduated 19 years, professional play in Japan) helped Seahorses Mikawa beat Kyoto Hannaryz 79-78, 10th in the Japan B1 League, on Sunday night. He scored 7 points and scored 5 rebounds. This year’s Schafer averaged 7.0ppg, 5.5rpg and 1.1apg in 26 games. He is a naturalized Japanese.

Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players playing professional basketball:

Thaddeus Young (6’8 “-F-88) competed in the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Moses Wright (6’9” -F-98) and the NBA Man Shumpert (6′) at the Los Angeles / Agua Caliente Clippers. 5 “-G). -90) Played in Brooklyn Nets last season NBA Played in New Orleans Pelican at NBA Gachery Peacock Betclic ELITE ProABrandon Alston (6’0”-PG-98) ‘5 “-G-95) played in the Czech Republic’s Justin / Labem NBA Gammeon Holsey (6’8” -F-90) played in the NBA G League College Park Sky Hawks Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5 “-F-94) Daniel Miller (6’11 “-C-91) starred in Levanga Hokkaido Sapporo in Japan’s B1 League Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83) Japan’s B1 League Charles Mitchell (6’8 “-F / C-93) participated in Dorados Dechiwawa at LNBP in Mexico last year James White (6’9” -F-93) participated in Mauricio Baez of the Dominican Republic. Last year’s TBS Abdulai Guai (6’9 “-F-94) will play for Konyaspor at TBLEvanJ in Turkey Esther (6’7” -F-99) will play at the New Bayazette in Armenia Caucasian BLJames Banks III (6’10 “-F / C-98) plays in the NBA G League’s Bermingham squadron Jarrett Jack (6’3” -G -83) Robert Sampson (6’3 “-G -83) who participated in the Big 3 trilogy last year. 6’8 “-F-92) participated in Yamaguchi in Japan’s B3 league 6’0”-PG-83) participated in Bivouac in Big 3 last year

Note: The above list includes only some of the graduates currently playing professional basketball. Check out the complete list of basketball graduates from Georgia Institute of Technology.

