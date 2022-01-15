Is Google trying to accelerate the development of the quantum computing industry?





Quantum computing was the year of the watershed in 2021. The first pure quantum computing company was published through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Another SPAC, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE: SNII), has released a quantum startup, Rigetti Computing. Honeywell (NYSE: HON) then integrated the quantum computing unit with the quantum software costume Cambridge Quantum to create a new company, Quantinuum (Honeywell holds 54% ownership).

Currently, according to a recent report from Business Insider, Google’s parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) may be preparing to publish one of the seed stage quantum projects. .. 2022 could be another big year for quantum computing.

A secret startup for the future of computing

The startup we’re talking about here is known as Sandbox Technology (not to be confused with the blockchain-based game The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND)). Internally, the project is called Sandbox @Alphabet for each employee’s LinkedIn page.

This project appears to be within Alphabet’s Moonshot division, X, which is working to develop future high-growth businesses. Sandbox Technology is also separate from Google Quantum AI, a team based in Santa Barbara, California that is researching quantum computing applications and services available via Google Cloud. The sandbox has been shown to be focused on software that utilizes quantum computing.

If the sandbox is somehow spun out of X, it is unlikely that it will become a new public stock that investors can buy directly. Rather, it may make more public announcements to the seed stage business in order to attract more investment from institutional investors. Given the funding recently drawn by IonQ and Rigetti, Google probably sees an opportunity to fill quantum computing startups with some liquidity and attract employee talent.

A lot of money has been invested, from whom?

It’s important to remember who is investing in quantum computing these days. In most cases, it is institutional investors who are making very long-term bets on the future potential of the computing and technology industries. Quantum computing can be exciting (and daunting) (and it takes advantage of the special properties that occur at the quantum level to dramatically accelerate computing speeds), but this is our personal investment. Not a suitable industry for most homes.

Indeed, IonQ is now open to the public, and we are on track to secure sales for our quantum computing network, and Rigetti will be open soon. But now there are pure stocks focused on the quantum realm, but these are start-ups. They are currently producing very little in terms of income and they are running at a steep loss-thanks to the institutional investment they have, they can afford to do it. There is also substantive work that must be done before quantum computers can be widely commercialized. As a result, the stocks of each of these start-ups are very volatile.

At this point, investing in Alphabet and other tech giants who are working on quantum computing research and development is a better option. Still, if you’re intrigued by this cutting-edge technology, keep an eye out for Sandbox @ Alphabet and the company’s announcement this year.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. It will help.

