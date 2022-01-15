Google Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t deserve its bad reputation





The Google Pixel 6 Pro isn’t the best month of advertising. A broken software update in December 2021 caused a problem before it was stopped, but this only exacerbated the problem that the owner might already have on the phone. Checking Twitter, Reddit, and other online spaces shows that many dissatisfied Pixel 6 owners, including renowned YouTube users, are expressing disappointment with their devices.

Did Google’s beloved pixel fall out of grace? Are you ready to remove the Editors Choice badge in your review? No, not yet. People clearly have legitimate complaints about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but many have no problems with their phones. I know, because I’m one of them.

What’s wrong?

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s Android 12 software seems to be the cause of the issues that are currently being widely discussed. This issue was exacerbated by Google’s suspension of software updates in December, as it was reported that some devices were disconnected. A new software update with fixes is promised in late January. However, frustration is beginning to drive the owner out of the way.

Pixel 6 (left) and Pixel 6 Pro (right).Andy Boxol / Digital Trends

The popular YouTuber Marques “MKB HD” Brownlee tweeted on January 12th that it has been so buggy since its launch that the Pixel 6 Pro can no longer be recommended. “It was a bad experience when combined with the latest failed updates,” he added. Among the 2,300 replies, there was another response from Safwan. “SuperSaf Ahmed Mia states that it abandoned the Pixel 6 Pro in December for similar reasons.

Many have agreed with Brownlee and Ahmedomias, but the actual details of the matter have not generally been revealed. A post to the Reddits Pixel 6 Subreddit provides more information and owners report issues with app instability, fingerprint sensor, auto-rotation feature, Bluetooth disconnection, auto-dimming, mobile phone and Wi-Fi disconnection. doing. That sounds bad at all, and certainly not what you would expect from a $ 900 smartphone produced by one of the biggest names in tech.

Bad pixel

The Pixel 6 Pro must be dead underwater, right? necessarily. As always, there are two sides to this story. Since my review, I’ve used the Pixel 6 Pro many times as an Android smartphone that I use every day. Since its launch last year, it has usually been used for at least a week. Most recently I returned to it for last week or so. What kind of problem did you encounter? Well, not many at all. The app is stable for me and the camera works fine — including the selfie camera — the Bluetooth stays connected and the battery life is surprisingly stable.

In my first review, I noticed some issues such as an unreliable fingerprint sensor, screen jitter with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and unstable cellular connections. These still exist to some extent, but with less frustration. I’m used to pressing the fingerprint sensor longer than usual. This makes the fingerprint sensor appear to work more often. After the software update in November, the 120Hz jitter has been reduced and is less noticeable. There is also a cellular connection. I don’t drop as often as I used to. No, it’s not perfect, but decisively, it’s not getting worse.

I’m also ready to forgive foibles on all phones with an absolutely amazing camera, the overall appeal of the Android 12s Material Yous design, excellent performance and a variety of useful features. I like the magic eraser and action pan mode of Google Photos and often use the voice input feature of the Google Assistant. Positives outweigh negatives, especially after turning off ignorant adaptive brightness.

It’s not just me

I know what you are thinking. I may be one of the few lucky people to have a fully functional Pixel 6 Pro, but it doesn’t look like that. Adam Doud, a staff writer for Digital Trends, uses the Pixel 6 and describes his ongoing experience:

I’ve been using the Pixel 6 since I bought it in November 2021. Recently, during my vacation, I brought the Pixel 6 to Walt Disney World in Florida and used it as two phones with the iPhone 13 Pro. All the while, I’ve had few issues with the Pixel 6. There are no issues to report, such as bugs or slowdowns. Sure, nothing changes my opinion that this is one of the best smartphones to buy.

Andy Boxol / Digital Trends

Digital Trends writer Michel Allison said the Pixel 6 was fine and working fine. The fingerprint sensor works the same as Face ID / Touch ID used this year. “

Doud and Allison’s Pixel 6 smartphones, like my Pixel 6 Pro, have the November 2021 software update installed instead of the problematic December update. However, with the December update, not all calls are difficult. Gavin Fabanii-Laymond, a photographer and tech YouTuber, told Twitter that phones with the December update feature are fine. It has proven to be a great phone. He said the camera was also hitting them in the park. Similarly, another Pixel 6 Pro owner, the Godfrey List, has had a cell phone since its launch and replied to me on Twitter, with the Pixel 6 Pro having no bugs in the December update.

Anecdote? Of course, you can’t choose. These positive reports, and many other reports fluttering Reddit’s threads on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are about the same as negative reports, no matter who says them.

So is it all good?

So is everything good? No, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are causing headaches for some owners. That is obvious. But likewise, it’s working as expected for others without any problems. The solution is for Google to send the next software update immediately before the Pixel 6 Pro is badly contaminated with negative opinions. This is definitely not completely worth it. A solid software fix will also fix bad news, but only if it’s all done as planned. In this way, Google is on track for future regular, fault-free Pixel software updates.

Does this sudden negativeness need to postpone the purchase of the Pixel 6 Pro? Most of the reported issues seem to be software related. This means that they are very likely to heal when Google updates their phones in the near future. I haven’t missed the arrival claim in late January yet. Please remember. In addition, the shipped phone does not contain the apparently buggy December update. If you really want to be careful, wait for the software update to arrive before you buy.

However, if you’ve determined that you can address the issues previously highlighted in the first round of the review, and you’re still happy with the purchase of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you don’t know the real reason to change your mind. If you get a phone and your hardware is disappointing, or if you run into other unexpected problems, you can return it just like any other phone you buy. However, the phone is likely to be what you want, and you can’t be too busy to worry about anything else.

