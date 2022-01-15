Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center Opens for Entrepreneurs





The center offers entrepreneurs the option of taking a two-year program. In this program, you will learn how to run and develop your business through one-on-one consulting.

Orangeburg County, South Carolina There are new resources available in Orangeburg County, thanks to a $ 225,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. The Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center offers office space and training for entrepreneurs.

I hope Orangeburg will help attract new businesses. We believe we can help individuals who have great ideas and want to be entrepreneurs, “said James McKilla, President of the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce.

The leaders celebrated the opening on December 20th at the Ribbon Cut Ceremony. The Innovation Center was established as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and serves as an economic development collaboration between SC, Claflin, OC Tech and other communities. partner.

It will help us move from ideas to products and services to their implementation. “

According to McKilla, the center is the only business development resource in the county that provides office space for entrepreneurs. Gary Robinson is Executive Director and states that the Center will also serve Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Clarendon, Colleton and Hampton County.

Here in Orangeburg and the eight county areas around it, there are plenty of restaurants and different types of businesses not found here. So I was looking for people who owned the franchise and might be able to bring it into our area, “Robinson said.

We are currently accepting customers at the new location on 1515 Henry Street, but will move to the new location on 1170 Russell Street when the refurbishment is completed by the end of next year.

