After the December update failed, Google will finally push the OTA update to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro





Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will finally receive the January update. In addition, Google also publishes Pixel Duo system images and OTA files. The January update adds some new fixes this month, in addition to all the fixes that were in the December update.

If you update from the November patch, the updates that are pulled will be 215MB, and if you get from the December patch, it will be only 40MB.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

There is a long list of fixes on Google’s support page for updates. Major fixes include the use of call screens and bug squash related to making emergency calls. There were also issues related to battery drain under certain conditions. There are also common UI fixes that need to smooth the user experience and make Wi-Fi more stable.

The January software update will begin rolling out to # Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices today. This includes all the fixes listed in the December update and the January update. See details in this updated post: https: //t.co/R4br1MnqqZ

Made By Google (@madebygoogle) January 14, 2022

The past few months haven’t been fun for Pixel 6 users after a problem with the December update. It was intended to address bugs in earlier software builds, but eventually caused signal problems for users around the world. Some users even disabled some of the Pixel-specific features due to a bug, some users updated in December, others only updated in November, and Google in December. You can now delay the update and resolve everything. November update.

As Google promised, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates will finally be available today on January 14th and will be available on all Pixel 6 devices by the end of next week. Meanwhile, the January update began to be available to older Pixel users on January 4th.

Source

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/google_finally_pushes_ota_update_to_pixel_6_and_6_pro_after_botched_december_update-news-52700.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos