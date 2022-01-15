LG Announces TechCrunch, LG’s First Finalist for LG Nova Incubator





South Korean tech giant LG will probably not take the time to list TVs (which announced some new ones at CES), washing machines and refrigerators that they aren’t involved in. I am amazed at the company’s keen interest in innovation. LG Nova is a relatively new North American innovation center. Based in Santa Clara, Silicon Valley, California, the LG Business Unit is working with start-ups to explore new and interesting ways to advance LG’s mission in some of its core growth areas.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the company announced the first company on the list of candidates to work with electronics giants. Startups have some things in common, emphasizing and strengthening some of the company’s focus areas of innovation.

LG Nova, of course, aims to be the center of the Venn diagram for the entire startup ecosystem, including startups. We want to integrate this with LG’s unique strengths and benefits, such as broader investor status, big tech, academia, entrepreneurial community, and LG’s own sales and marketing channels as needed.

The current program run by LG Nova is the Mission for the Future Challenge. It’s essentially a filtering system to find the most promising entrepreneurs and startups that can work with resident LG entrepreneurs to create businesses within the LG ecosystem. Futureis LG Novas’ Mission 9 Months Annual Challenge Program seeks the best ideas, concepts and businesses around the world to improve the quality of life of a smarter, healthier and more connected future. Was created in.

LG’s first major theme in this area is connected health. In particular, the focus is on doubling health care-focused care to meet people’s health needs through medical facilities, homes, or services in the field. LG Nova is the first two finals as XR Health, a VR treatment room for telehealth services, and Maya MD, a digital AI health assistant that leverages LG TVs to encourage lively conversations about customer health. Announced candidate companies.

The Metaverse is the second broadest category that LG Nova is paying particular attention to, and seems to be a broader study of how humans and machines can connect with new interaction modality. Here, LG Nova unveiled iQ3, which creates enterprise applications and services for Metaverse product training, and I3M, which builds surrealistic virtual travel and tourism experiences.

Sustainable mobility is LG’s third pillar of innovation, which the company calls Energizing Mobility. SparkCharge is an interesting company that makes EV charging mobile while maintaining sustainability. Meanwhile, Driivz is building a kind of operating system for charge management of electric vehicles.

The last part of LG Nova’s innovation pie chart is about smart lifestyles. It looks like talking about LG in smart home technology. In this world, they chose EveryKey, a universal smart key technology. This is an effort to unlock cars, phones and doors using a single device and keep your website login secure. A.kinAI adds virtual assistant technology to LG’s hardware products. This is especially aimed at homes where coordinating home care is a challenge for a diverse audience. Chefling concludes the smart lifestyle cabal with solutions for planning, shopping and cooking according to your dietary requirements.

The announced startup will get a glimpse of the backside of the type of curtain that LG Nova is looking for. The next batch will be opened for the application later this year. At CES, we talked in detail with the program’s boss to learn what LG wants and how the program works with startups and aims to get on the internal track. How to catch the eye of the incubator selection committee.

