New York Transit Authority testing surface cleaning technology, bus optimization





Written by Ryan Johnston, January 14, 2022 | STATESCOOP

This week, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York signed a one-year contract with three startups to test high-tech solutions that could improve the reliability and cleanliness of transportation options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners are selected by New York City’s civil non-profit partnership and Transit TechLab, a startup accelerator run by the Transit Innovation Partnership, a collaboration with the MTA launched in 2018 to bring technology to the local transportation system. It was done.

Two of the three winners of New York City-based scooter leasing company Beyond and Ireland-based traffic data analysis company City Swift will test their products at next year’s MTA, with the third winner being. A biotechnology company based in Brooklyn. Test a unique coloring additive for New York and New Jersey Port Authority and disinfectants called Kinnos. Beyond and CitySwift will work with the MTA to study how to integrate microtransit options into the city’s transit ecosystem and how to optimize bus performance, respectively. Kinnos provides disinfectants to help Port Authority staff better understand how to disinfect surfaces.

Michael Wojnar, Senior Advisor for MTA Innovation & Policy, said the MTA is looking for ways to take a better position when New Yorkers return to public transport, looking for great ideas from the private sector. He said in a press release. These pilots are promising as they can help MTA improve the customer experience and increase sustainable options to ensure a smoother and more efficient journey.

This latest challenge is Transit Tech Labs’ third Civic Tech Contest since 2018, with previous winners like Remix, a digital mapping company redesigning city bus routes, finally Signed a long-term contract with the city. According to the Transit Innovation Partnership, each of the recent winners has undergone a 12-week proof-of-concept phase, won a one-year contract, and was selected from over 200 applicants.

