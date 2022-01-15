Safe Technology: Parents worried that WiFi can harm students





Technology is commonly used in modern classrooms to enhance student learning. Many teachers rely on edtech to provide their students with learning materials, revised exercises, and lessons.

However, while technology and its associated resources are very popular, they also pose a threat to children. For example, many parents are worried that using WiFi can expose their students to harmful or inappropriate content.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for these educational tools to be used for other purposes that do not help students in their studies. This article describes how technology needs to be used in the classroom, why it poses a threat to students, and how to use it responsibly.

WiFi and technology in the classroom

As mentioned earlier, many schools around the world enjoy using technology to enhance their students’ learning. For example, WiFi is often used to provide students with visual material such as YouTube videos, images, PowerPoint, and audio clips.

Proper use of these tools can be a breakthrough and highly innovative tool. When it comes to demonstrations, hands-on work, and more advanced lessons, they open numerous doors.

Why does WiFi pose a threat to students?

Unfortunately, technology and WiFi can also be used for unproductive and inappropriate purposes. For example, many schools face the problem of students logging into their social media accounts using WiFi and computers. This can distract students and affect their academic performance.

That said, I’m even more worried about how to use this technology. Without intensive supervision, students were able to give personal information and details to cybercriminals lurking on the Internet. This can lead to the spread of harmful malware, spoofing, farming, stalking, and even the theft of personal information.

How can I use WiFi responsibly in the classroom?

There are many dangers on the Internet that students (and everyone else) must absolutely avoid. This can be done in a variety of ways. For example, it is often said that online passwords need to be as long and complex as possible. Guessing complex and non-personal passwords is much more difficult. In other words, the risk of hacking is low. In addition, do not give your password to others or change it relatively often.

Another way to stay secure while online is to not provide personal information. Some cyber criminals pretend to be legitimate companies or people to persuade you to provide valuable information such as your address and bank details.

Conclusion

Schools around the world are using technology and WiFi to enhance student learning. While these tools can be useful, they can also pose a threat to students. To avoid this, students should keep their passwords as long as possible and not provide personal information to people online.

