iPhone 14: Apple can bring 120Hz display, 6GB of RAM to all variations





Apple may introduce a 120Hz ProMotion screen to the entire iPhone 14 lineup next year. A new report by GSMArena suggests that the entire iPhone 14 lineup will be available with flagship display panels from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. In addition, Apple is expected to have 6GB of RAM on all 14-series phones, not just the Pro variation.

This information comes from a research note by Haiton International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, suggesting that Apples Pro and non-Pro iPhone models will be closer than ever this year.

In the iPhone 13 series, variable refresh rate 120H ProMotion display OLED panels were limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These models also had 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 had 4GB of RAM.

If the new rumors are true, Apple may have added more features to make the Pro variant stand out. The main candidate for this is the new rumored 48MP main camera, which can eventually replace the 12MP camera in the iPhone series. Rumor has it that the Pro variant may have 8GB of RAM in the new iPhone 14 series, but the plan is currently cancelled.

Many previous reports also suggest that Apple will remove the 14-series minivariant. Instead, the company may offer the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in its lineup.

Keep in mind that it’s too early to know for sure whether these changes will actually be reflected in the iPhone 14 lineup. By the time the new iPhone is announced in September 2022, there will be more leaks and there is plenty of time to challenge these statements. More information should be available as we approach September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/iphone-14-apple-could-bring-120hz-displays-6gb-ram-to-all-variants-7724318/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

