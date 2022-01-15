CES 2022: Technology Reveals What You Need to Know





BestReviews are reader-supported and may earn affiliate commissions. detail.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest and most publicly announced technical conferences in the world. Many of the largest and most famous manufacturers use it to highlight the most innovative and advanced new products. There have been some changes over the last few years, but in many cases the crowded gatherings have been filled with excited enthusiasts and hawkish journalists. CES 2021 was the first completely virtual event in history, but the 2022 iteration is ready to return to normal until Omicron variants dominate the world and many top manufacturers withdraw at the last minute. It was done.

But at last year’s all-virtual 2021 event, Omicron’s wave hasn’t stopped many of these manufacturers from announcing new innovative technologies and cutting-edge upgrades to consumer-popular product lines. did. As a result, CES has unveiled a number of fun, convenient and exciting products that have attracted attention throughout the year.

Advanced television and display technology

Every year at CES, all kinds of electronic devices are on display, best known for their reliable new high-end TV floods. With that in mind, it’s been a few years since we saw the groundbreaking new display panel technology, but it’s up to the top TV producers on the planet to deliver exciting news about premium home theater gadgets. please.

QD-OLED display panel

Quantum dot filtering, which is widely used on Samsung QLED TVs, plays an excellent role in ensuring that displays provide the wide color gamut needed for a great cinematic experience. OLED is a similar name, but a completely different type of technology than the LCD panel that underlies QLED TV. Samsung has been teasing the two combinations for some time, and at CES last week we saw the first official mention of QD-OLED TV sets from both Sony and Samsung. The first officially announced QD-OLED models are the 55-inch and 65-inch Sony A95K series, which undoubtedly outperform most other TVs in their size range.

LCDTVs and OLEDTVs are similar because they use relatively traditional color filters to convert blue or white light into the entire spectrum of visible light. QD-OLED technology aims to improve with layers of nanoparticles (or quantum dots) that emit different colors when energized by LCD backlights or white or blue light from individual OLED pixels. increase. Some researchers welcome the combination of the two technologies as an essential improvement in high-end TVs. In contrast, others are more skeptical, waiting for the actual release to decide whether QD-OLED is a genius or just a gimmick.

Samsung Q80A

Although not the absolute most premium option for Samsung, the Q80A is one of the most valuable high-end TVs in 2021. Its local dimming, high peak brightness and striking color volume make it perfect for watching modern action-packed movies.

Sold on Amazon

TCL S535

Being one of the best budget models, it’s permissible to think of this as a seemingly high-end TV. One of the most unusual models in the price range with local dimming, it increases HDR highlights, reduces bloom and light bleed, and allows for higher peak brightness in many scenes.

Sold on Amazon

LG’s OLED improvements

Interestingly, to date, LG has been almost the only producer of consumer TV-sized OLED panels in the world. To keep up with Samsung’s flashy new acronyms, they generally made great efforts to improve one of the biggest knocks on OLED TVs. Their new EX family OLED panels are 30% brighter than LG’s previous panels. This is a very welcome improvement for many home theater enthusiasts looking for the perfect HDR setup.

In addition to increased brightness, the new LG C2-led lineup boasts a more powerful processor and an updated tone mapping algorithm for a more effective HDR experience. Fans of large format displays are also looking forward to seeing the new 97-inch LGC2, the largest OLED TV ever released to the public.

LG C1 OLED TV

In the meantime, pay attention to LG’s most popular OLED model last year. It will continue to be a great TV that will satisfy you for years, and if you do it at the right time, you can find it at a considerable discount.

Sold on Amazon

Sony X90J LCD TV

The X90J has a lot to offer, such as excellent motion handling and the best performing full array local dimming feature on the market. Plus, it’s a lot more affordable than last year’s top model.

Sold on Amazon

Rise of mini LED technology

There is a mini LED somewhere between the traditional backlit LCD screen and the individually lit OLED pixels. Its relatively new technology essentially closes the gap between competitors and is almost always a very advanced local dimming array. Most simple TVs have only one backlit zone, many high-end models allow dozens of zones to be individually darkened, and the OLED panel is free to turn individual pixels on and off. Mini LED panels have hundreds to thousands of dimming zones that can significantly improve HDR performance while minimizing backlight bleeding, which is especially common on bright TVs.

8K mini LED panels are relatively new and cost a lot to manufacture, so this class of TV is expected to cost a lot when it hits the market. Sure, the new Sony Master Series Z9K 8K TV may be one of the best looking TVs in history, but it can also cost around $ 10,000. The TCLX9 ODZero 8K TV in the same price range is only 10 millimeters thick and boasts an integrated 5.1.2 channel soundbar that blows most other TV speakers out of the water. For a slightly more realistic mini LED investment this year, pay attention to the approximately $ 3,000 4K Hisense U9H ULED TV.

TCL R648 8K TV

On the other hand, if you need 8K HDR quality and don’t want to wait (or spend your absolute fortune), this recent high-end release is surprisingly affordable for a 64-inch model.

Sold on Amazon

Laptops, desktops, games Asus ZenFold 17

Perhaps one of the show’s most interesting laptops isn’t really a perfect laptop, but instead has virtually the widest color gamut and best overall image quality of any device of that size. It is a 17-inch OLED tablet. ZenFold 17 is perfect for displaying media on a premium screen. And, as the name implies, the foldable design allows you to attach a keyboard and use the entire device as a 12.5-inch laptop, making it an effective laptop. It may not be cheap, but if it weighs 4 pounds, it could be one of the best ultra-portables ever.

Lenovo Yoga 7i Ultra Portable Laptop

Both the foldable price and the actual effectiveness are still in the air, so it’s worth considering a proven clamshell model. Yoga 7i is another in a long line of great business machines from one of the world leaders in laptops.

Sold on Amazon

Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo Laptop

This high-performance laptop, which costs well below $ 1,000, is one of the best deals. Built around a powerful Intel CPU, you can play lots of fun games, and features such as WiFi 6 connectivity and a fingerprint reader make it ideal for full-time use at work or on the go.

Sold on Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G8 Gaming Monitor

There are many great game monitors out there, but this new announcement from Samsung is the most advanced ever in terms of resolution and refresh rate. Indeed, this is still the first 240Hz 4K monitor to take the next step in a smooth Ultra HD game with display stream compression technology over a DisplayPort connection.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49 inch

Of course, we know that even 4K doesn’t provide enough real estate for some people. This ultra-high-end game monitor offers a whopping 32: 9 aspect ratio, providing a field of view reminiscent of a VR headset.

Sold on Amazon

AOC CQ27G2 PHD 27 inch QHD

If you’re waiting for the latest and most attractive monitors to hit the market, but need a gaming monitor right now, consider this affordable 27-inch option from your budget-friendly favorite AOC. Its variable refresh rate and high pixel density make the latest titles look great.

Sold on Amazon

AMD Radeon RX 6500XT graphics card

Although it doesn’t drive the latest AAA games in 4K, this $ 199 entry-level GPU may be welcomed as an addition to the currently sparse, low-cost gaming hardware. This is partly due to the deliberate tweaking of the architecture and drivers. It’s great to see a new affordable GPU and it’s likely to be available as early as January 19, 2022.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 GPU

It’s not cheap and you can’t run games in 4K, but in reality it’s one of the only GPUs on the market right now and will never go bankrupt. It does a great job of running many modern titles in 1080p.

Sold on Amazon

Asus Republic of Gamers laptop

The Asus ROG lineup is an excellent choice for gamers year after year, and 2022 will see even more interesting development than usual. Of particular note is the ROG Flow Z13. This is the smallest laptop ever with a powerful H-Class Intel CPU that’s perfect for gaming. If your Surface Pro is built for power rather than efficiency, it’s reminiscent of Microsoft Surface Pro. It’s also one of the most unusual gaming laptops with a versatile 360 ​​degree hinge.

The popular ROG Strix Scar lineup has improved performance with a high-performance GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU on the top end. At the same time, Zephyrus G14 promises to offer premium gaming features in an ultra-portable form factor. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 also allows you to be more productive (or a convenient chat feature) by placing a second high-resolution screen between your keyboard and display. Perhaps most interesting to the average consumer is the TUF lineup. Available in a variety of 15-inch and 17-inch configurations, it features the lightweight, compact form factor and impressive durability known in the TUF lineup.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

It’s about as affordable as a functional gaming laptop, and it’s also the perfect form factor for travel. It’s as durable and reliable as you’d expect from a tough lineup, and is powered by the relatively recent GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

Sold on Amazon

MSIG L66 gaming laptop

Not cheap, but the GL66 is another stable MSI that offers excellent performance with the latest titles. It provides enough firepower behind a full HD, 144Hz display panel.

Sold on Amazon

HP Elite Dragonfly Ultralight Chromebook

The Elite Dragonfly was more expensive in terms of performance than it was a few years ago and offered below average battery life. Now, with a combination of lightweight Chrome OS and extremely powerful hardware, remote workers and digital nomads around the world can complete their daily tasks without having to carry around a bulky notebook. increase.

Asus Chromebook CM3

This is a removable two-in-one, much like the previous version of the Elite Dragonfly (now a real clamshell laptop). Therefore, it is very versatile not only for work and travel, but also for entertainment and video calling. It can also be significantly cheaper than the elite dragon fly.

Sold on Amazon

Sign up here to receive the Best Reviews weekly newsletter for helpful advice on new products and notable deals.

Chris Thomas is writing for Best Reviews. BestReviews helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions and save time and money.

Propose a fix that closes the modal Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wate.com/news/ces-2022-tech-reveals-you-need-to-know-about/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos