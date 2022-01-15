Clayton State Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Playing Yellow Jacket Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Basketball





THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Basketball has added a match against Clayton State University to its 2021-22 schedule. The team will face off at 5 pm on Sunday, January 23, filling what was previously a goodbye weekend with slate. The Atlantic Coast Conference has also rescheduled the Yellow Jackets Conference game to be held in Syracuse at 7:00 pm on Monday, February 21st.

The Clayton State University match replaces the postponed match against Alabama A & M on December 23. The postponed Alabama A & M game ticket and parking permit will be valid for the Clayton State University game. Season ticket members who are unable to attend the new date and time can use their online account at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount to redeem their Alabama A & M tickets for the rest of their home games.

If you have any questions or problems regarding your ticket, you can contact the Georgia Institute of Technology ticket office by email ([email protected]).

The Tech-Clayton State game relies on the Yellowjackets 2021-22 record. The Jacket and Lakers met once in an exhibition game before the 2014-15 season, and Tech won 74-41. The Lakers will be competing in the NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference.

The Tech-Syracuse game, originally scheduled to be played on December 29, will air on ACC’s regional sports network (Bally Sports South, Georgia).

Based on the revised 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Reschedule Policy, the next previously postponed game has been rescheduled.

Monday, February 7, Pit at Virginia Tech, 7:00 pm, ACCN (initially scheduled for January 1) Monday, February 21, Georgia Institute of Technology, 7:00 pm, RSN (initially December) Scheduled for 29th)

The following games have been adjusted as the Georgia Institute of Technology Syracuse game moved on February 21st.

Wednesday, February 23, Syracuse, University of Notre Dame, match time, TV network undecided (initially scheduled for February 22, 9 pm)

The complete 2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule can be found on ACC.com.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on Yellow Jackets support, please visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Basketball

The Georgia Institute of Technology men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in 2021 after finishing fourth in the regular season. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, winning four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), playing 17 times in NCAA tournaments and two final fours (1990, 2004). I’m playing. Please rate your Facebook page or follow us on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram to connect with Georgia Tech Mens Basketball on social media. For more information on Tech Basketball, please visit Ramblinwreck.com.

