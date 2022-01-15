Apple may postpone VR / AR headset debut plans





Apple’s virtual reality (VR) / augmented reality (AR) headset plans have been reported to be postponed for at least a year.

Bloomberg reports that tech giants are experiencing software challenges that are likely to delay the release of headsets until the end of this year or 2023. The delay is due to Apple’s development team experiencing headset issues related to overheating and camera issues.

Apple hasn’t officially confirmed that the headset is up and running, but Bloomberg said it plans to launch the product in June at the annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference.

Little is known about headsets, but reports show that it will be a mixed reality headset that runs on its own operating system and allows you to download VR / AR apps from your own App Store. According to information reported last year, the headset may have more than 12 cameras, an 8K display, and an eye tracker. However, these specifications may have changed since then.

Bloomberg explains that the first generation of this headset will be an “expensive and niche item” that costs over $ 2,000 because it includes a powerful chip, high-definition screen, and new audio technology. Its $ 2,000 price tag is significantly higher than competitors like Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 headset, which costs $ 300 to $ 400.

Also: Toxic and unethical: One night on Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 was enough

Rumors have swirled around Apple’s AR headsets for some time, and in March last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that mixed reality headsets would be ready by 2022. At least in 2015, and its release will be the first major product announcement since the first Apple Watch.

It’s no wonder Apple is entering the AR headset market as a technology company, especially because of the rapid growth in the market over the past year. According to Grand View Research, the VR headset market will be $ 7.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a combined annual growth rate of 28.2% annually through 2028.

